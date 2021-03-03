HOMER CITY -- The town council agreed Tuesday to finance a summer street paving project with its shrinking share of state transportation aid.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick proposed the resurfacing of five streets at a cost he estimated would come within the $55,780 allocation of liquid fuels tax money announced this week by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Neighborhood streets on the plan are Walnut from Center to East Wiley, East Wiley from Walnut to Beech, Love Alley from Cooper Avenue to Old Route 56, Campbell from Spring to Harrison and Poplar from Kissinger to South Lincoln.
Nymick estimated the borough would pay as much as $45,000 for 500 tons of asphalt and $9,000 more for milling two of the streets. The borough could use the ground-up road material from the milling process to pad the surfaces of some dirt alleys, share some with Center Township or sell some back to its asphalt vendor for a reduction in material or trucking costs.
Homer City could control its costs if another dump truck is in service by the summer to replace one that recently was curbed with a blown engine, a casualty of heavy winter duty, Nymick said.
“There are a lot of ifs in this whole thing,” Nymick told members of the Streets & Utilities Committee in a brief session following the full council’s regular monthly business meeting.
Council authorized Nymick to advertise for suppliers’ bids on road-paving materials.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• Appointed Councilman Rick Jones to fill vacant seats on the Zoning Hearing Board and the Central Indiana County Solid Waste Authority, and asked borough residents interested in serving on the Homer-Center Recreation Board to write a letter to council.
• Broke from public session for 11 minutes for a closed-door executive session to discuss real estate; “Considering the purchase or lease of real property,” is a matter permitted for confidential discussion by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act. The property being considered for purchase or lease was not identified in open session.
• Learned that the Public Safety Committee continues to study details of proposed revisions of an ordinance governing outdoor burning in the borough. Solicitor Michael Supinka said he would follow council’s input on writing additional restrictions on wood- or coal-burning furnaces operated outdoors or in garages for home heating. The borough has fielded complaints about smoke generated by the exterior furnaces this winter, Supinka said.
• Was told by Nymick that winter wear took a toll on the fleet of maintenance trucks; along with the damaged truck engine, two snow plow blades were broken. The borough has one dump truck and one pickup truck now in service, and Nymick said the borough may need to decide whether to repair or replace the idled dump truck.
Nymick and road workers spread salt and plowed snow on 12 of the 28 days of February and repaired three broken pipes on the Central Indiana County Water Authority system, according to the manager’s report.
• Learned from police Chief Anthony Jellison that the department will hold a fundraising chicken dinner for the K-9 program from noon to 4 p.m. May 22 at the Homer City fire station. The event will include a basket raffle, 50/50 drawing and sale of T-shirts and tokens with pictures of the K-9 officer, Thor, to help raise more money for the dog’s care.
• Was told that six of the seven council members’ seats are up for election this year. Only Betsy Brown is in mid-term. Others are in the fourth year of their terms or at mid-term of seats that they had been appointed to fill through vacancies.