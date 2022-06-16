Volunteers from a half-dozen area fire departments competed in firefighter proficiency drills Wednesday evening during the annual Indiana County Firefighters Convention on Main Street in Black Lick.
In the drill, firefighters were timed in properly donning their air packs, scaling a ladder, gathering a rolled 100-foot-long hose, carrying it in slalom fashion around five traffic cones, dropping the hose on a marked spot, dragging a charged hose 50 feet, knocking a bowling pin from the top of a keg with the stream of water at 80 psi, then dragging a dummy 50 feet to the end of the course.
The convention features a pumping contest and karaoke this evening, a bucket brigade and hose pull on Friday evening, and the battle-of-the-barrel and Main Street parade on Saturday.