State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PennVEST, for the remainder of the 2019-20 legislative session.
Struzzi was recommended for the appointment by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion County, who vacated the seat when she was named majority whip for the House Republican Caucus.
“I am honored that Speaker (Bryan) Cutler has selected me to serve in this capacity and look forward to getting to work in this new role,” Struzzi said in a news release. “This position gives me an opportunity to ensure proper project funding for the 62nd Legislative District, the southwest region and the commonwealth as a whole.”
Previously, Struzzi’s Indiana colleague Sen. Joe Pittman also was named to the PennVEST board, on June 18, 2019.
Created in 1988, PennVEST provides service to the communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects throughout the state. Struzzi said PennVEST offers low-cost financial assistance to help make the water that is consumed by thousands of Pennsylvanians safe to drink.
In addition, the agency’s funding helps clean rivers and streams in communities for the enjoyment of citizens and the protection of natural resources. PennVEST also assists businesses that are looking to locate or expand their operations in Pennsylvania to create permanent family-sustaining jobs.
“This is an example of government working to improve our overall quality of life in the commonwealth,” Struzzi said.