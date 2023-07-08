The state House of Representatives gave unanimous approval this week to a bill that would continue teacher hiring practices for schools which were enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This bill ensures that the current flexibilities ... schools have had access to since 2021 will be extended,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who authored House Bill 27 and had as prime co-sponsor Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.
“Without this bill, a school’s ability to hire retirees, prospective teachers, classroom monitors, and individuals who have completed a teacher prep program but haven’t yet received their degree as substitute teachers would’ve ended with this school year,” Struzzi said.
The Indiana Republican said the issue was brought to his attention at a meeting he and Smith attended at Indikids (Indiana County Child Day Care) in downtown Indiana with a group of educators earlier this year.
Other co-sponsors were Reps. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois; Jamie L. Flick, R-Lycoming; Emily Kinkead, D-Allegheny; R. Lee James, R-Venango; and John A. Schlegel, R-Lebanon.
HB 27 extends certain provisions dealing with teacher shortages that expired at the end of the 2022-23 school year and, pending state Senate approval, would make them permanent.
“Act 91 of 2021 gave schools flexibility regarding the shortage of day-to-day substitute teachers,” Struzzi said. “It dealt with employing annuitants, prospective teachers and graduates of educator preparation programs as substitutes, something we should continue to do since the shortage still exists.”
Struzzi said HB 27 includes safeguards to limit the number of days student teachers would be permitted to serve in that capacity and not take away from their supervised student teaching experience. It also expands opportunities for individuals who have temporary teaching certificates and substitute teaching permits, in addition to anyone who serves as a classroom monitor.
The bill was referred to the House Education Committee on March 7 and later went to the House Rules and Appropriations committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.