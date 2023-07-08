The state House of Representatives gave unanimous approval this week to a bill that would continue teacher hiring practices for schools which were enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This bill ensures that the current flexibilities ... schools have had access to since 2021 will be extended,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who authored House Bill 27 and had as prime co-sponsor Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.