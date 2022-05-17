As part of Saturday’s Blairsville Hunger Food Truck Festival, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Blairsville Borough Police Department will work together to help constituents with free replacement of license plates that have become difficult to read.
“A registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” said Blairsville Police Chief Louie Sacco. “It’s an honor that Rep. Struzzi is willing to partner with us to provide this valuable public safety-related service to area residents.”
The festival is being held at the Blairsville bandstand, 130 W. Market St., from 2 to 8 p.m. Chief Sacco and his officers will be evaluating license plates and handling the verification process.
“Copies of form MV-44 will be available for plate holders to fill out, and members of my staff will handle getting them to PennDOT for submission,” Struzzi added. “It will be a quick turnaround for anyone operating a vehicle with an illegible license plate, and dealing directly with local law enforcement allows us to avoid the usual plate replacement fee.”
Questions about this or any legislative issue may be directed to Struzzi’s office at (724) 465-0220.