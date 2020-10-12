Struzzi Family Barn Party Promo
Promoting the event, in front from left, are Zarak Struzzi, 12, and Vaughn Struzzi, 11. In back, from left, are Gilbert Woodley, chairman of the Republican Committee, Jim Struzzi, Christina Struzzi, Aviana Struzzi, 16, and Talan Struzzi, 14.

 Teri Enciso/Gazette

Elect Jim Struzzi will host a Fall Family Barn Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pumpkin Hill Farm, Meadow Lane, Indiana.

Cost is $35 per family or $15 per person.

RSVP by today at lani@beelievents.com or (724) 919-2344. 

