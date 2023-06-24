HOMER CITY — Republican state lawmakers gathered Friday at the Homer City Fire Department hall to hear testimony on where Pennsylvania energy policy is heading — and what to do to have an economic boom rather than an economic bust even with the upcoming closing of the Homer City Generation LP coal-fired power plant three miles south of Homer City in Center Township.

“Homer City is ground zero for Pennsylvania’s energy debate,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who played host to Friday’s hearing, held in the heart of his 62nd Legislative District. “The plant closing will not only impact the immediate area, but neighboring counties where ‘downstream’ workers live and on whom ‘downstream’ businesses depend.”