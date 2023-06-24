HOMER CITY — Republican state lawmakers gathered Friday at the Homer City Fire Department hall to hear testimony on where Pennsylvania energy policy is heading — and what to do to have an economic boom rather than an economic bust even with the upcoming closing of the Homer City Generation LP coal-fired power plant three miles south of Homer City in Center Township.
“Homer City is ground zero for Pennsylvania’s energy debate,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, who played host to Friday’s hearing, held in the heart of his 62nd Legislative District. “The plant closing will not only impact the immediate area, but neighboring counties where ‘downstream’ workers live and on whom ‘downstream’ businesses depend.”
The hearing was held in two parts, each running approximately one hour, with one focused on “Powering Our Communities,” while the other focused on “Powering Our Future.” Both dealt with the Homer City shutdown, which will affect 129 jobs directly, and possibly hundreds of other jobs indirectly, after the plant is powered down permanently next month.
“We don’t know when the impact will hit, but it is coming,” Homer-Center School District Business Manager Gregg Kalemba told members of the House Republican Policy Committee. Homer-Center gets $720,000 in real estate tax revenue from the plant, which is more than 12 percent of his district’s local revenue and four percent of the entire Homer-Center budget.
Struzzi noted that the Homer City plant also provides $60,000 in tax revenue to Center Township.
“My goal was to highlight the impact of the plant’s closing,” said committee Chairman Joshua D. Kail, R-Beaver County, who ran Friday’s hearing along with Struzzi. He hailed the efforts of Struzzi and state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, saying they “have been absolutely out front on this.”
They were joined by other lawmakers, most of them from the west-central Pennsylvania region. Kail has local ties, with in-laws in the Worthington area of Armstrong County.
“It is heartbreaking,” said state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, whose district includes much of Armstrong County along the Indiana County line. “It makes my blood boil.”
She recalled how the coal industry crashed in much of the region in the 1980s, and called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which still is being fought in the courts as well as the General Assembly, “a policy that is totally unnecessary.”
Those who favor RGGI, such as the Clean Power PA Coalition, say it is “the most effective single action for Pennsylvania to tackle the climate crisis while improving public health, creating jobs, and providing for clean, reliable and affordable energy alternatives.”
Clean Power PA also said RGGI will allow Pennsylvania to secure its energy independence and keep energy costs low for families, something disputed by speakers at Friday’s hearing.
Shawn Steffee, a Homer City area resident who is business agent and executive board trustee for Boilermakers Local 154, said “this catastrophe is avoidable,” but not with a policy that promises thousands of jobs — none of which are “family sustaining, blue collar” union jobs — while driving existing jobs to Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia.
On June 7, Virginia’s State Air Pollution Control Board voted to repeal the Old Dominion’s RGGI regulation, as directed by an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Youngkin said his state’s Office of the Attorney General confirmed that the Virginia board had legal authority to do so, “furthering Virginians access to a reliable, affordable, clean and growing supply of power.”
Steffee said Pennsylvania cannot ignore Virginia getting out of RGGI.
“We may be sitting on the Marcellus Shale, but so is Ohio, and so is West Virginia,” Steffee said.
Steffee’s local largely is in western Pennsylvania, but he said some of his membership work in two counties apiece in Ohio and West Virginia.
He was referring to an argument that has been made since the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, that RGGI could produce 30,000 jobs, while reducing harmful greenhouse gases and carbon pollution by up to 227 million tons by 2030.
Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Decatur Township, whose district includes the Burnside area of Clearfield County and the Northern Cambria and Cambria Heights areas of Cambria County, said RGGI does not regulate any substance regarded by the federal Environmental Protection Agency as a pollutant, just carbon.
“Pennsylvania’s $30 billion, 70,000-worker energy industry is threatened,” said David T. Stevenson, director of the Center for Energy & Environment at the Caesar Rodney Institute, a Newark, Del.-based public policy think tank that states on its website that it is “nonprofit, nonpartisan and ... committed to protecting individual liberties.”
Delaware is one of the states now in RGGI.
While he didn’t mention RGGI in his budget address earlier this year, the spending plan proposed by Gov. Josh Shapiro for the commonwealth in 2023-24 includes a $663 million energy tax that would be assessed toward a carbon dioxide budget trading program.” It aims to limit emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units with a nameplate capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.
Stevenson said he’d like to sit down with Shapiro “and try to convince him” not to go through with Pennsylvania involvement in RGGI.
The Caesar Rodney Institute expert said Delaware and RGGI members New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia imported 93 million megawatt-hours of electricity in 2022 — the same amount Pennsylvania exported.
Jud Kroh, president of Latrobe-based Robindale Energy, said the RGGI could lead to a decline in the production of electricity, and in turn to “a reliability issue that could be catastrophic.”
For one thing, as Kephart cautioned, “we could have rolling blackouts as does California.”
Other plants may be affected by the end of 2028, when the federal Environmental Protection Agency will require power plants to clean coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into streams and rivers.
In this region, the Keystone Generating Station in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, and the Conemaugh Generating Station in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, both said they will stop using coal and retire all of their generating units by Dec. 31, 2028.
However, Kroh said, Robindale plants, including the nation’s largest waste coal-fired power plant, Seward Generation between Seward and New Florence in East Wheatfield Township, will make compliance by 2028.
On the other hand, Kroh said, Ohio, West Virginia and other states are addressing major stability issues, while Pennsylvania is on the sideline.
Also testifying online was Nick Cohen, president and CEO of Doral Renewables LLC, who said he had operated a coal mine in Pennsylvania and was a power plant developer.
He said RGGI “will increase rates. It will make Pennsylvania less competitive.”
Also at issue was the role of PJM Interconnection LLC, a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Pennsylvania as well as all or parts of 12 other states and the District of Columbia, and received 1,884 megawatts of power from Homer City.
Stevenson said federal agencies and nearby states are rushing to meet President Biden’s set goal to end the use of coal and natural gas. He said neighboring states “have passed similar goals but depend on Pennsylvania generation status while convincing PJM to reduce capacity prices that recognize the value of baseline power.”
As put by state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, “we need to be careful to protect our baseline producers.” He also said he opposed picking and choosing tax credits for certain groups, another bone of contention between some state lawmakers and the Shapiro administration.
