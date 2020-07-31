With three Democratic and three Republican co-sponsors, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has introduced legislation establishing an Office of Compliance Assistance and Pollution Prevention within the state Department of Environmental Protection.
As detailed in House Bill 2742, the office would work with small and medium-sized businesses to help them determine applicable environmental statutes, regulations and policies.
The office also would conduct training events across the commonwealth.
“Many small businesses struggle through their first few years of establishment and often don’t have the staff or resources to understand and comply with environmental regulations,” Struzzi said. “This is good, commonsense legislation that will foster business growth and entrepreneurship while simultaneously helping our businesses act as good stewards of our environment.”
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry has endorsed HB 2742.
“Regulatory and permitting reform is a key component of economic recovery, as we have outlined in our Bringing PA Back initiative’s policy recommendations to put this state on the road to long-term economic success in the wake of the pandemic,” chamber President and CEO Gene Barr said. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative the regulated community have open lines of communications with DEP to understand how to move forward with projects while stewarding natural resources.”
According to the state legislative website, the bill has not been referred to a committee.