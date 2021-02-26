Following a crossing of swords earlier this week with state Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McConnell, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, has reintroduced legislation regulating Pennsylvania’s entry into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
What was House Bill 2025, passed in both the House and Senate but vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf in the last legislative session, has returned as House Bill 637.
It would require the Wolf administration and Department of Environmental Protection to submit to the General Assembly any proposal to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions with a revenue-generating tax or fee on carbon dioxide emissions.
It has 20 co-sponsors signing on along with Struzzi, including Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion (whose district includes the Elderton, Rural Valley and Dayton areas of Armstrong County).
It was referred Wednesday to the state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
HB 637 would require public comment and consideration by the General Assembly before the commonwealth enrolls in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Joining RGGI also likely would hurt Indiana County, Struzzi told McConnell during a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee, where Struzzi is a member, considering DEP’s part of the 2021-22 state budget.
“Our power plants have already said, ‘if RGGI is implemented, we’re closing down, we’re moving to Ohio and West Virginia,’” Struzzi told McConnell.
“We have asked numerous times for yourself, for the governor, to come to Indiana County, to come to these communities that truly are going to be affected by RGGI.”
McConnell said, “in speaking with members of labor and others,” that the governor’s office has heard all the concerns.
“I think one thing,” the DEP secretary told Struzzi, “this is not a question of if but when we are going to see closure of these plants, so the governor’s proposal is, how do we work with those communities to manage that, so we don’t end up with situations like we see with Mitchell Power Station, for example.”
That was an apparent reference to FirstEnergy’s power plant that operated from 1963 until 2013 along the Monongahela River in Courtney, Washington County.
“The producer there said, ‘we are going to shut down, this is all going away in six months,’ and that site sat idle,” McConnell said. “We have the ability to look forward here and try to figure out how we work with those communities.”
In August, DEP reiterated that “there certainly is a special focus on Indiana County” amid Wolf administration plans to bring the Keystone State into RGGI.
“We have developed a team with our colleagues at the Department of Community and Economic Development and Department of Labor & Industry,” said Hayley Book, DEP’s senior advisor on energy and climate and the agency’s project manager for developing a RGGI rulemaking, during a webinar. That team is focusing on the impact RGGI would have on the community, including its workers and tax base, Book said, “so we can better understand the magnitude” of the situation.
She said the three agencies also would draw on the Just Transition Fund, “which has experience with energy in other states.”
RGGI, as the initiative is best known, now covers 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
It is called “the first mandatory market-based program in the United States to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Also, as was the case with HB 2025, there is a companion bill in the state Senate, now known as Senate Bill 119, introduced Jan. 29 by Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. The bill has been referred to the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, where Pittman vice chairman.