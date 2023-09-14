pa state capitol06.jpg
Picasa

State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said this week that he is hoping local government and nonprofit organizations will take advantage of what he terms a great opportunity to gain funding support, utilizing revenues from the state’s gaming industry.

“Nearly $1 million alone was awarded locally last year through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Local Share Account program,” Struzzi said in a news release. “Grants for new township roads, new township equipment, and funding for emergency service items are just a few examples of potential projects for which the money could be used.”