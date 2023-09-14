State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said this week that he is hoping local government and nonprofit organizations will take advantage of what he terms a great opportunity to gain funding support, utilizing revenues from the state’s gaming industry.
“Nearly $1 million alone was awarded locally last year through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Local Share Account program,” Struzzi said in a news release. “Grants for new township roads, new township equipment, and funding for emergency service items are just a few examples of potential projects for which the money could be used.”
Grants are facilitated through distribution of gaming revenue by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which was established in 2004 to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.
The 62nd District representative said the deadline to apply for LSA grants is Nov. 30.
He said projects must be deemed to be in the public interest, cost between $25,000 and $1 million and be owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization.
Struzzi said potential applicants include individual counties, boroughs, and townships; municipal authorities; economic development agencies; and redevelopment authorities.
He said anyone needing more information or is interested in submitting a grant application should visit www.dced.pa.gov and search “LSA Grants.”
The Indiana assemblyman said questions about LSAs or any other state government issue can be directed to his district constituent office in downtown Indiana, or by calling (724) 465-0220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.