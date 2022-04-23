State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said he wants to open the door to help grow Pennsylvania companies and job opportunities.
He’s doing so through a bill with 10 co-sponsors that would amend Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to provide for well-plugging contracts.
“I am introducing House Bill 2528 in an effort to change the current practice of not allowing Pennsylvania companies to participate in a key aspect of environmental stewardship,” Struzzi said in a news release this week.
He said those companies needed access to more than $400 million in federal funding included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, signed into law by President Biden on Nov. 15, 2021.
The United States Department of the Interior said that act opened up $1.15 billion to the states to create jobs cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, including more than $400 million going to Pennsylvania.
Right now, however, Struzzi said, out-of-state companies receive preferential treatment from the state Department of Environmental Protection when it comes to bidding on contracts to plug these wells.
Struzzi said the DEP is limiting opportunities to companies with more than 125 employees apiece, which would not include many companies that could be interested in west-central Pennsylvania.
“I want to make sure there is opportunity for local companies,” Struzzi said.
Struzzi said the amount of opportunity could convince the DEP to change that condition. The DEP has estimated that there are 26,000 known orphaned oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania, in addition to thousands of undocumented ones.
“These short-sighted policies stifle our business community and drive jobs and dollars to other states,” he said. “My legislation would level the playing field for our businesses and take advantage of everything our energy-related industries have to offer here in the commonwealth.”
Struzzi said a local company brought the matter to his attention.
“Considering the number of wells that need remediated, the department is allowing revenue derived from these projects and the jobs needed to complete them to escape our borders and be handled by competitors from neighboring states,” Struzzi said.
Struzzi’s co-sponsors include Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney; House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion; and at least one Democrat, Rep. Ed Neilson of Philadelphia.
The bill has been referred to the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
Struzzi said he believed there was time for his legislation to work its way through the General Assembly, amid other activity such as the budget process.
A DEP spokesman could not be reached for comment.