State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, said Indiana County already has great public transportation with IndiGO, the county’s transit authority.
However, he said in a news release this week, “there are many cases where it is still difficult in outlying areas for people to get to work, medical appointments and other day-to-day destinations.”
IndiGO largely covers Indiana Borough, White Township and vicinity, though its Route 6 also goes to Homer City, Graceton/Coral, Josephine, Black Lick and Blairsville, while its Route 7 goes to Plumville, Smicksburg and Home.
Struzzi, a member of the House Transportation Committee, said he wants to look at unmet public transportation needs from a rural perspective.
With that in mind, the Indiana Republican has authored House Resolution 174, which would task the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee with conducting a comprehensive study of mass/public transit in Pennsylvania’s rural communities.
The resolution was referred July 7 to the Transportation Committee, co-sponsored by Reps. Mike Cabell, R-Luzerne; Rick Krajewski, D-Philadelphia; Louis C. Schmitt Jr., R-Blair; and Perry A. Stambaugh, R-Perry.
“We need to understand comprehensively where those needs and gaps in the system are and what solutions might be proposed,” Struzzi said in his news release. “People who live in big cities aren’t the only ones who are interested in public transportation, and I’d like to take a statewide look at what we have, don’t have, and could have when it comes to helping rural Pennsylvanians get to where they want and need to go.”
If the House passes the resolution, the 62nd Legislative District representative said, “LBFC would have 12 months ... to present the General Assembly with its findings and recommendations. The possibilities are endless, but are they sustainable and feasible from a number of perspectives … and will consumers use them? That’s a lot to study before we even take the next step or know what the next step is.”
