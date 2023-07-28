State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, can show up in such places as the Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday and Thursday’s ribbon-cutting for GCES.
However, as he said after Wednesday’s county board meeting, “I just want to get back to work, pass legislation, and do things that help the commonwealth.”
That isn’t happening right now because each chamber of the General Assembly has sent its membership home, the Senate until Sept. 18, the House until Sept. 26, as a dispute continues over finalizing the state’s 2023-24 budget.
Sept. 26 is a week after a special Sept. 19 election in Allegheny County to fill the vacancy created when Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Pittsburgh, resigned to dedicate her time to the campaign for Allegheny County Executive, where she’s the Democratic nominee against Republican Joe Rockey.
Innamorato’s 21st Legislative District extends from Pittsburgh neighborhoods on the south shore of the Allegheny River to Shaler Township in Allegheny County’s North Hills. Candidates have until Monday to file nomination papers and those with objections have until Thursday to file them.
Meanwhile, Struzzi said, “we are still serving our constituents on the district level.”
The budget dispute centers on a $100 million scholarship program that would allow students in the state’s lowest-producing schools to attend a different school.
Gov. Josh Shapiro favored the idea and the Senate’s Republican majority went along with it, but Democrats in the House — who hope a Democrat can hold Innamorato’s old seat, to restore a 102-101 majority — were told by Shapiro he would line-item veto that program out if he gets a finalized budget.
Struzzi was one of 16 Republicans who joined the then-Democratic majority in passing the budget legislation also known as House Bill 611, saying there were “good things in there for Pennsylvania families,” such as funding for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (including Indiana University of Pennsylvania) allowing a freezing of in-state tuition for a fifth consecutive year and continued funding of the System Redesign effort.
Struzzi said he was not comfortable with the increased spending included in the House Democratic budget proposal, but thought it was meeting the needs of his constituents in the 66th Legislative District.
He also said the $100 million line item would not affect state funding for public education.
“That money was a separate line item in the general fund,” Struzzi said. “It would not have affected public school funding at all.”
The Commonwealth Foundation, a conservative think tank that favors the $100 million line item, said there are more than a dozen notable budget line-items that risk going unfunded over the dispute.
The foundation noted that the general appropriations bill (HB 611), as amended by the Senate to reflect a bipartisan compromise over the scholarship program, does not constitute a budget.
It said a fiscal code bill, which dictates how certain spending in the general appropriations bill is implemented, must also pass to ensure funding for such programs as the increase in basic education funding for public school districts, as well as:
• Level Up Funding ($100 million)
• Hospital and Healthsystem Emergency Relief ($50 million)
• Whole Home Repairs Program ($50 million)
• Universal free breakfast for all school students ($46.5 million)
• Historically Disadvantaged Business Program ($20 million)
• Student Teacher Stipends ($10 million)
• Funding for Indigent Defense ($7.5 million)
• Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission ($5.35 million)
• Schools to Work Program ($3.5 million)
• Foundations in Industry Grants ($3 million)
• Parent Pathways to support parents at postsecondary institutions ($1.66 million)
Except for the $100 million line item, the sentiments of the Commonwealth Foundation were echoed Thursday by Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh.
“Our budget is a month overdue, and we owe it to every Pennsylvanian to land this plane and get the budget over the finish line,” Costa said Thursday. “Until the budget is signed by the Senate and the Governor, crucial social services are at risk of losing staff and funding.”
Costa said the 22 Senate Democrats “were clear about the values we are fighting for — good schools, family-sustaining jobs, quality healthcare, affordable homes, safe roads, and a sound democracy.”
Other programs also remain in limbo, including one that utilized spending $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for mental health that was left out of the budget.
State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh County, and Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery County, joined mental health professionals, advocates and fellow legislators at a Harrisburg news conference Thursday at a Capitol news conference to address restoring the $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for mental health that was left out of this year’s budget.
“It’s an unfortunate fact that mental health in general everywhere across this commonwealth remains critically underfunded,” Schlossberg said. “Additionally, 1.8 million adult Pennsylvanians struggle with a mental health condition. We can’t expect everyone to be treated properly if we don’t provide the funding necessary to do so.”
Restoration of that funding, as recommended by a state Behavioral Health Commission on Adult Mental Health were formally adopted into Schlossberg’s House Bill 849, which passed by 173-30 in early June, but has not advanced in the Senate, where Collett’s companion Senate Bill 605 remains before the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
On another front in the ongoing budget dispute, state Rep. Jill Cooper, R-Murrysville, whose 55th Legislative District extends to some areas along the Kiskiminetas River in Westmoreland County, is circulating a memorandum asking colleagues to support a bill that would suspend the salaries of the governor, lieutenant governor and state lawmakers during a budget impasse.
“I believe this puts us on a similar footing with some others who depend upon the annual appropriation process,” Cooper said. In other words, she wrote, “we do not receive our pay until the budget is enacted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.