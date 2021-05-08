Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office is taking more steps to improve the ease and convenience of paying back student fees for Pennsylvanians, particularly those who attended Indiana and the other Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education universities.
Effective Thursday, Shapiro said, nearly $18 million in fees owed to the commonwealth from 4,760 students who have graduated from PASSHE universities will be recalled to his office from private collection agencies.
The largest number of students owing fees and the largest amount of fees owed are from IUP alumni. Shapiro Press Secretary Molly Stieber said 1,011 students owe $4,479,930.30.
“All of these fees that were (turned over to) private collectors have been recalled to the (Office of the Attorney General), Stieber said.
“There will be no additional interest (charged) on them (so as) to not further burden these students.”
The debts are not related to student loans.
“Access to higher education is already a barrier for far too many in our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said.
Our goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to improve their lives through college — not send them to collections, hurt their credit, and prohibit them from making themselves whole by forcing them to pay by cashier’s checks and money orders.
The Office of Attorney General is entrusted by law to oversee the collection of outstanding debts to the common- wealth, including PASSHE schools.
The office will also be implementing an online system for people to make these payments no later than 2022. “The issue of college debt is a national one,” said IUP President Michael Driscoll.
“We continue to be concerned about reducing the cost of education for our students, and how outstanding debt can limit the ability for students to complete their education and negatively impact our ability to reduce costs for students to come.
“We will need to spend more time understanding the details of this plan to understand how this might affect our former students and our operations.”