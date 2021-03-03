CENTER TOWNSHIP – A Homer-Center High School student faces criminal charges after beating a fellow student late this morning outside the main entrance to the school, state police reported this afternoon.
The victim, also a 17-year-old boy, was sent by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment. He had been repeatedly punched and kicked in the attack, according to state police, and was said to be unresponsive when 911 sent Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics to the scene.
Police withheld the names of both students.
A school counselor said the injured student was expected to be discharged from the hospital and spend a few days recovering at home. The counselor learned of the prognosis from the victim’s mother, according to a message relayed to Homer-Center students, parents and staff.
State police reviewed surveillance video of the fight between the students and with guidance from District Attorney Robert Manzi charged the aggressor with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, Trooper Clifford Greenfield reported. He said Indiana County juvenile probation officers took the youth into custody and placed him at Summit Academy, a detention center and school for at-risk young men in Herman, Butler County.