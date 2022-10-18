Biden Student Loans

President Joe Biden spoke Monday about the student debt relief portal beta test as Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listened in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.

He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touted the application form that the president said would take less than five minutes to complete. An early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said.

