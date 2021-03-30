The organization that sanctions high school sports across the state, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, has honored an Indiana Area Senior High School student for his production of a video message promoting the PIAA’s campaign against opioid pain medications.
Student Dexter Froud created a 30-second public service announcement, “A Day in 30 Seconds,” for the drug-abuse awareness effort co-sponsored by PIAA and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
Froud, a senior, has studied digital media productions for four years under communications teacher Erik Puskar.
Click the image to view the PSA.
“Since day one, Dexter has been an aspiring filmmaker, and as a result, over these past four years I have seen his growth and maturity as he has completed his production work for my courses,” Puskar said in a news release.
“This coming fall Dexter will be moving on to the University of Pittsburgh, where he will be continuing his studies in communications and filmmaking. In short, I cannot think of a better student to receive such recognition for his efforts than Dexter, and I am sure that the PSA contest organizers … would be just as gratified to know the same.”
The PSAs produced under the theme “Don’t Let Pain Become a Killer” were judged by Pennsylvania Cable Network, Market Streets Sports Group and the PIAA.
Hundreds of entries submitted by student school production programs were narrowed to 25 finalists. Froud’s was named the winning entry and will be shown on the scholastic sports championship events broadcast on PCN throughout the 2021-22 school year and will be displayed for championship game spectators at the Giant Center in Hershey next year.
Puskar said he encourages his students to enter their work in video production contests to showcase the skills and abilities they have developed at Indiana Area Senior High School.
“Although I always tell my students to keep in mind ‘progress, not perfection’ while I remain hands-off as they complete their assignments and productions in order to earn a grade within their respective digital media productions course, it is gratifying when wonderful organizations ... can further recognize and reward students that ambitiously go above and beyond by applying the information, techniques and skills that I have instructed them in within the Digital Media Productions I, II, III, and IV courses here at Indiana Senior High School,” Puskar said.