Nearing four years since Wyoming Technical Institute exited Indiana County, the Florida-based investment firm New Village Initiative has begun registering students and preparing to reopen the auto trade school on Jan. 3.
The NVI Institute Blairsville auto and diesel school will fill the buildings WyoTech vacated at Corporate Campus industrial park near Blairsville, with a combined mission of quickly targeting a dire shortage of modern vehicle service technicians and relieving supply chain stress that has hampered the U.S. economy.
NVI Chief Executive Officer Gary Beeman announced the $11.5 million purchase of the WyoTech campus in October 2020 during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.
That kind of investment, in a community with a persistently lagging economy and at a time when the nation’s economy had abruptly stalled, was a match for NVI’s ultimate mission: to create 2 million jobs, to build 2 million affordable homes and equip 2 million families for prosperity.
Beeman said NVI Institute Blairsville would train classes of students with fundamental vehicle service skills demanded by employers and support them with ongoing training at their workplaces.
The school’s innovative and accelerated courses in auto and diesel technology, Beeman said, will answer to multiple proven needs in the local and national economy.
NVI Institute students will graduate job-ready in six months, less than half the time they would in many other training programs, with certification to fill a glaring shortage of auto and diesel service people and earn family-sustaining wages that Beeman said would be higher than the earnings of most workers holding bachelor’s degrees from colleges and universities.
New terms will begin every three months.
Beeman said the accelerated course of study isn’t a rush job that glosses over the nuances of current auto and diesel technology. Fundamental skills will get the students employed; specialized skills would come in post-graduation support from their teachers.
“The new vehicle tech industry needs us to be up and running because they have such a crisis going, a shortage of technicians, and its particularly affecting the shipping logistics for truck fleets and manufacturers,” Beeman said. “The trucks have to be running and the shortage of technicians is almost the same as the shortage of truck drivers at this point.”
NVI associate Perry Beeman said the demand is for both auto and diesel technicians.
“The instructors are not just going to graduate these students and send them on their way without the skills to actually function in the workplace,” Perry Beeman said. “They care enough to follow these students out the door and help them in their placement. They’re taking an active role in their careers.”
NVI’s promise of ongoing career support for its graduates, Gary Beeman said, equates to much more than six months of education for the technicians while allowing them to immediately cash in on their knowledge performing much-needed service.
“Our role is to help those businesses while instructing students both in technical knowledge and in career skills,” Gary Beeman said.
NVI Institute Blairsville would been seen as a more attractive option for a generation of students who have been raised with technology in hand. Digital design and operation of vehicles today demand technicians more adept with keyboards and CADD skills than wrenches and physical stamina.
“These are becoming more electronic and software skill jobs, while in past decades they were change the tires, grease and oil jobs. Now with computerization in all vehicles including big trucks, heavy equipment and ag equipment, it’s all software and GPS,” Gary Beeman said. “That appeals to younger folks who grew up with technology and it’s becoming an industry that’s more lab coats than grease and oil.”
NVI gives students confidence of placement in a transportation sector that today has hundreds of thousands of unfilled jobs. The Blairsville technical school’s graduates would be in high demand for positions that would shore up the suffering American supply chain and get needed vehicles on the roads, to ease seaport backlogs and speed up delivery of supplies and products to manufacturers and retailers across the nation.
Perry Beeman cited U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures: “The United States needs 76,000 new auto techs a year and we’re getting about a third of that out of the schools. On the diesel side it’s even more staggering; we need 28,100 diesel techs a year and we’re getting 3,500 out of the various schools per year.”
“What we learned from employers, all the auto manufacturers you can name, and Volvo, Mack, Freightliner, all the truck guys, and Caterpillar, John Deere, all of those — the manufacturers and dealers say they need technicians now, they want them sooner, and they want a comprehensive but shorter-length education so they can get the techs into their shops sooner,” Gary Beeman said.
Most importantly, the re-invigoration of the property will put trainers and instructors to work, bring students to the community and provide a welcome injection of economic vitality to southern Indiana County.
Since purchasing the site, Gary Beeman said, NVI has quietly gone about earning Pennsylvania Department of Education certification for the school, refurbishing and rehabilitating the classrooms and labs to 2021 standards, responding to interested students and hiring about 20 instructors and staff to run the classes.
“The instructors are industry-experienced. They know these fields and they are equipped to rapidly adjust to needs for the electric-vehicle field,” Perry Beeman said. “They are highly qualified and experienced people.”
“We have spent most of our time talking to the industry, employer-side: the vehicle manufacturers, large dealers and fleets, to make sure we know exactly where the demand is and how big it is,” Gary Beeman said. “We have a great relationship with the employers, so we want students to know when they come in that there are job openings for them once they graduate.”
New Village Initiative offers more information about the new technician school online at www.nvi blairsville.com.