The Indiana County Conservation District invited county students to participate in the annual Envirothon at Blue Spruce Park. The Envirothon program is designed to test high school students’ knowledge of Pennsylvania’s natural resources and environmental sciences.
More than 100 students from Homer Center, Indiana, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley and United high schools, as well as Homeschoolers for Christ, participated in the competition. Students began preparing months in advance by studying immense amounts of materials for the competitive event. Five-member teams participated in a series of field-oriented tests that focused on aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife, and a current environmental issue, which was “Waste to Resources.”
The teams were tested in a variety of ways including identifying wildlife by skulls, tracks and scat, bird and frog calls, turtles, salamanders, macroinvertebrates, trees, invasive plants and insects, soil textures, soil horizons, and recycling and waste management practices.
Assisting the Conservation District with the Envirothon were Indiana County Parks and Trails, PA DCNR Bureau of Forestry, PA DCNR Bureau of State Parks, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Penn State Extension, Evergreen Conservancy, Ken Sink Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Blacklick and Aultman Run Watershed Associations and Turner Dairy.
Each of the five members of the winning team was awarded a $500 David S. Frick Envirothon Education Grant to be used toward post-secondary education. Since the grant program began in 2007, $28,250 in Envirothon education grants has been disbursed to Indiana County students. The grants are funded by donations from local businesses, conservation organizations and private citizens. This year’s contributors are The Markosky Engineering Group Inc.; Mecall Services — J. H. Hickman Surveying LLC; Gibson-Thomas Engineering; Indiana Moose Lodge #174 Edward and Sherri Kuckuck; P&N Coal Company; Keller Engineers Inc.; Crooked Creek Watershed Association; Indiana County Farm Bureau; Stiffler, McGraw and Associates Inc.; Jim Resh; Doug Beri Jr.; Donald and Florence Bothell; Susan Bowers; Dilltown Sportsmans Club; Charles and Regan Houser; Lias Tire Inc.; Marion Center Area Lions Club; Herbert Pollock; Vincent Receski; Tammie Robinson; and Joe and Arlene Yackuboskey.
The Homeschoolers for Christ Co-Op. placed first and will represent Indiana County at the State Envirothon competition later this month.
Second place was earned by Marion Center’s Team A, and third place was earned by Team 2 from United.