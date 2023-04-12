Fifth- and sixth-grade students from Mrs. Julie Brendlinger’s classes at Rayne Elementary and McCreery Elementary in Marion Center recently competed in the K’NEX STEM Design Challenge hosted by ARIN IU 28. Students were challenged to choose pollution or an effect of climate change then design and construct a solution to their chosen problem. Creations needed to be environmentally friendly and could be constructed using only K’NEX pieces. Students researched basic engineering principles, created a blueprint and a model, composed a journal of their progress and presented their solution to the judges.
Rayne students created the BACC (Bikini Atoll Cleanup Crew), a system that collected, compacted and reused ocean trash in the western garbage patch. McCreery’s team (The Unidentified Flying Nerds) designed a space junk collector equipped with a graphene net that removed debris from the solar system. Rayne earned honorable mention and McCreery earned third place for their inventions.