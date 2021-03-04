The Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation funded an Innovative Projects Grant in October. Due to the closures created by the pandemic mandates, students were finally able to use the kits and perform the experiments. The project is so relevant and was a very innovative way to insert STEM into a reading lesson.
The first scheduled in the Read 180 Curriculum is titled “Contagion” and features nonfiction articles about past pandemics, excerpts from Centers for Disease Control documents, and a career focus on epidemiologists. The workshop takes place every two years and was extremely relevant this school year.
To help students contextualize the lessons and transfer them into their daily lives, this project was implemented using GermGlo kits that help teach students proper hand-washing techniques, model the importance of PPE, and reinforce the importance of proper sanitation techniques. The project will impact all Grade 7/8 Read 180 students for the next five to six years.
The experiment began by “infecting” the students in the front row with the GermGlo solution and then passing papers from one student to the next. After watching and reviewing a video on handwashing, the students used UV lights to look at their hands, desks and the papers passed to the back row. The students discussed how the “germs” spread via contaminated objects.
After all of the students’ hands were infected with the GermGlo solution they practiced cleaning them using appropriate hand-washing techniques. Using the UV light, the students were able to see where some of the solution remained and had the opportunity to go back and wash properly.
The next step was to use an aerosolized version of the GermGlo product to simulate a cough or sneeze. Many students thought that masks were for protection, not source control, so they didn’t think the mask would stop all of the germs. The students made predictions as to what would happen when the product was sprayed through a cloth mask and were shocked to see the mask’s effectiveness.
The students applied the GermGlo product to their desks and then washed them with water. The students used the UV lights to see if all of the “germs” were removed. Many students did a great job, but those who missed a few spots cleaned their desks until all the “germs” were gone.
The students’ favorite step was searching the classroom with the UV lights at the end of the period, which revealed how the germs had spread to the sink, faucet, pencil sharpener and other objects used during the experiment.
The students had such a great learning experience. They practiced hand-washing, demonstrated how one infected object can spread germs to an entire class, learned about how masks function as source control, and practiced washing surfaces.
The students were amazed at how many germs they left behind when they washed their hands the first time and how far a sneeze or cough can go. They also didn’t realize that masks are source control and not protection.