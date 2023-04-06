The forensics team from Conemaugh Valley High School won the annual Heritage Conference Impromptu Speech Contest held recently at Northern Cambria High School. A panel of outside judges heard speeches by 48 students from 12 high schools — a ninth-, 10th-, 11th- and 12-grader from each — in the competition. Each student selected one of four topics to discuss, took five minutes to prepare and delivered a speech of up to three minutes.
Senior Olivia Skovensky, junior Kai Wills, sophomore Casandra Skebeck and freshman Olivia Brainard gave speeches for the champion team.
Wills, with the highest total score from the five judges, was the MVP for Conemaugh Valley.
Following CVHS in the standings for the event were Homer—Center High School (co-MVPs Justley Sharp and Riley Miscik), second place; West Shamokin HS (Ava Smathers, MVP), third place; Purchase Line High School (co-MVPs Rylee Lee and Jayden Sokol), fourth; Cambria Heights HS (MVP Ian Hall), fifth; Northern Cambria HS (MVP Alivia Yahner), sixth place; United High School (Charles Blake, MVP) seventh; Conemaugh Township (Isaac Holliday, MVP), eighth place; Penns Manor (MVP Adrianna Stiffler), ninth place; Portage HS (Adanya Zunich, MVP) 10th; River Valley High (Callie Reaugh, MVP), 11th; and Marion Center High School (MVP Mason Desmond), 12th place.