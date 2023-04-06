The forensics team from Conemaugh Valley High School won the annual Heritage Conference Impromptu Speech Contest held recently at Northern Cambria High School. A panel of outside judges heard speeches by 48 students from 12 high schools — a ninth-, 10th-, 11th- and 12-grader from each — in the competition. Each student selected one of four topics to discuss, took five minutes to prepare and delivered a speech of up to three minutes.

Senior Olivia Skovensky, junior Kai Wills, sophomore Casandra Skebeck and freshman Olivia Brainard gave speeches for the champion team.