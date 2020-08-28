Participants in 4-H now have an opportunity to show their projects virtually, thanks to the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley (RAWIM).
“The cancellation of the 2020 Westmoreland and Indiana County fairs has left 4-H students with no place to show their projects. These students have worked hard to provide their products and now have not been able to show off their end results,” Carolyn Domasky, project chairwoman, said in a news release. “Our group wanted to find a way to recognize and support these students who have such a positive impact in our communities.”
The local Realtors association has partnered with the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR) to provide a Flip Grid project contest, which will award up to six winners a monetary amount for school expenses.
“COVID-19 has had devastating effects on local events like the fairs,” she said. “Although it is not the same as physically attending the fair and viewing the 4-H submissions, this contest is the next best alternative to support the cause.”
RAWIM is providing matching funds to increase the number of scholarships for the project.
The contest is open to all 4-H members, ages 15-18, who would ordinarily enter their projects into the fair for any category such as livestock, woodworking, engineering, etc.
Details of the project can be found by visiting http://realtorswim.com/4-h-scholarship or emailing info@realtors WIM.com.