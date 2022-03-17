Teams of students from Homer-Center and Purchase Line high schools emerged Wednesday as co-champions of the Heritage Conference Impromptu Speech contest.
Forty students from 10 schools in Indiana, Cambria and Armstrong counties delivered topical speeches with minimal preparation time in the annual contest — held in person for the first time since March 2019 — at Northern Cambria High School.
Celebrating their victories were Purchase Line speakers Cherish Kauffman, Jayden Sokol, McKenzie Keener and Hannah Homerski, and Homer-Center speakers Gabi Page, Eden Gutierrez, Justley Sharp and Riley Miscik.
The contest MVPs — the highest scoring students from each team — included Kauffman, Homerski, Page, Sharp, Ian Hall of Cambria Heights HS, Rebecca Spence of Marion Center Area HS, Alivia Yahner of Northern Cambria HS, Isaac Barnhart of Penns Manor HS, Adanya Zunich of Portage HS, Kleo Curry and Danika Davidson of River Valley HS, Ashley Rhine of United HS, and Haylee Young and Justin Toy of West Shamokin HS.