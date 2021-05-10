Each year, United Elementary students have been participating in planned activities to promote kindness in their community and beyond. This effort is coordinated by the guidance counselor, Christin Frazer.
Each grade level is asked to choose an activity to help support an organization or to perform a kind deed for a person, group or organization. The Mission Kindness program is now in its 15th year.
This year, second-grade students decided to support ICCAP/Stop the Cold.
They felt that many families in the community could really use some extra help with basic necessities, such as a warm jacket for the winter. Students were able to raise $325 as a grade level to help the organization replenish their supply of coats for the winter months.
Sherry Lucas, a former teacher at the elementary school, coordinated the effort.
Stop the Cold is a component of the Angels’ Wings program.