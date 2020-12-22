A school bus caught fire this morning in rural Armstrong Township while picking up students bound for Indiana Area junior high and senior high schools, district officials said today.
The driver and four students exited Bus No. 104 on Wood Road after it experienced “technical difficulties” and began sparking, according to a notice to parents from district Superintendent Michael Vuckovich.
The fire erupted after all of the occupants had walked from the bus to a nearby bus stop.
The Elderton Fire Department was sent to extinguish the blaze at 7:01 a.m., the Indiana County Emergency Management agency reported.
Vuckovich said his office would personally contact parents of the affected students. He stressed that all were said to be safe.
District transportation coordinator Michael Travis said the bus has been declared a total loss.