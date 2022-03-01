Students at Horace Mann Elementary School recently participated in Shear the Beard, part of the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support Mann Money student reward choice.
The program has been in place for the past three years. Students earn Mann Money for various activities and actions that they choose throughout the day. When they make positive choices, such as showing RCR, or respect, compassion and/or responsibility.
Students have a reward menu, where they can choose how to spend Mann Money.
The rewards change throughout the year, but some samples include making slime, wearing a hat or even playing a game with the principal.
Benjamin Saylor, music teacher and band director, said it was time for his beard to go.
Collaborating with Dawn Balogh, teacher aide, they came up with the idea to “Shear the Beard” for $150 in Mann Money.
The students who paid were Hunter Taylor, Carter Innocenti, Rowan Cordero, Mackenzi Vibostak, Katherine Stitt, Sara Buterbaugh, Kinley Barbus and Reaghan Hamilton.