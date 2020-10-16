Students in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District will return to in-person instruction four days per week under a reopening plan approved at a special meeting of the school board Thursday.
The directors voted 7-2 on the new plan after also discussing an option for all students to return to in-person instruction on a full-time basis.
Board members Rick Harper, Molly Stiles, Holly Gibson, Beverly Caranese, Anthony “Tim” Canzano, Mary Whitfield and Connie Constantino voted in favor, with Holly Hall and Linda Brown opposed.
The plan calls for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade to attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
On Wednesday, students will have a half-day that will be virtual. The remaining half of the day will be used as professional development time for teachers.
Custodians would also use Wednesdays to deep clean the buildings.
Acting superintendent Dr. Charles Koren presented a plan before the board’s vote and discussed factors to consider when determining when to return, including staff and student health, what to do if there is a confirmed positive cases, how to handle student and employee quarantines, contract tracing and monitoring positivity rates and county hotspots.
Koren said CDC guidelines dictate that schools should practice social distancing to the “furthest extent possible” toward the goal of six feet. He noted that six feet of distance in classrooms would not be possible at Blairsville-Saltsburg.
“Our buildings are not designed to provide a six-foot bubble around each student if everybody does come back,” he said.
In the absence of six feet between students, Koren said rules regarding the proper wearing of masks, hand-washing, cleaning and sanitizing must be followed.
He presented data current as of Wednesday showing cases in district ZIP codes from the department of health. It showed the total case count for Blairsville at 90, Black Lick at seven, Saltsburg at 26, Clarksburg at nine and Avonmore at 11.
Koren said the plan will bring 1,203 students back to campus. There are currently 1,344 enrolled, with 141 in the cyber academy.
Giving a snapshot of classroom and lunch sizes, Koren said that at Blairsville Elementary, there would be three lunch periods, with 124 students in the largest period. In the most populated classroom, there would be 21 students.
“That is a lot of students in one particular elementary classroom,” he said.
In Saltsburg Elementary with three lunch periods, the highest number of students is 99. There are also two classrooms that would have 24 students.
“The cafeteria at both places, at both locations and campuses, will be a concern,” Koren said.
In Blairsville Middle/High School, there are three lunch periods with the highest capacity at 193 students, “truly a challenge,” he said.
The most populated classroom would have about 30 students, but that number could be less as cyber students were not withdrawn from the estimate, he said.
At Saltsburg Middle/High, the biggest lunch would have 99 students, and the biggest class would have 22.
Koren said officials will look to utilize other areas, such as gymnasium bleacher seating, to further distance students during lunch.
Other precautions for the district include keeping windows open when possible, holding larger classes outside when feasible or in larger common areas.
Lockers will not be in use.
On the bus, he said, students will fill from back to front, with the exception of kindergartners, and families are to sit together. If needed, he said, students will sit two per seat.
Directors debated a start date for the plan, settling on Nov. 4, the first day of the next grading period after deciding Oct. 26 and 27 did not allow for enough time to prepare.
Prior to a vote, the directors each voiced their opinions on whether students should return.
Gibson, herself a teacher at Mountain View Elementary School, said she believes students need to be back in the classroom. Gibson also noted that at her school, she teaches synchronous classes using her Chromebook, an idea she suggested teachers in the Blairsville-Saltsburg district could do.
Hall was against bringing students back, citing the onset of flu season and issues with social distancing. Caranese also expressed concern against bringing everyone back too soon and noted Saltsburg is down two custodians.
Stiles is in favor of reopening, saying both students and parents are struggling. Brown agreed, saying she is hearing from parents that “I’m not a teacher.”
Whitfield, Canzano and Constantino and Harper also expressed desire for students to return.
Ahead of the students’ expected return Nov. 4, staff will prepare classrooms by bringing back all the desks and furniture that were removed to allow for distancing under the hybrid model and will work to figure out other aspects, such as the lunch periods.
Directors warned that this plan could be derailed before it even begins, if an outbreak were to occur, and that at any time, if cases warrant action, schools could be closed.