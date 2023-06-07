Campbell and Huey

Now graduated, Caleb Campbell (left) and Abbie Huey (right) organized a voter registration drive that catapulted Indiana Area Senior High to 85.34 percent registered seniors and earning it the Gold Governor’s Civic Engagement Award.

 Submitted by Matthew Neil

Through a voter registration drive organized by Abbie Huey and Caleb Campbell, now graduated, Indiana Area Senior High will earn the Gold Governor’s Civic Engagement Award.

The award is given to schools who have 85 percent or more of eligible students registered to vote. Indiana Area Senior High School was recorded on the Department of State’s Voting and Election Information website as have 85.34 percent of eligible students registered.