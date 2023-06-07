Through a voter registration drive organized by Abbie Huey and Caleb Campbell, now graduated, Indiana Area Senior High will earn the Gold Governor’s Civic Engagement Award.
The award is given to schools who have 85 percent or more of eligible students registered to vote. Indiana Area Senior High School was recorded on the Department of State’s Voting and Election Information website as have 85.34 percent of eligible students registered.
The idea came from the students’ advisor, Matthew Neil, who teaches social studies at the school. He helped organize a similar event last year and wanted to get students in this year’s senior class to arrange another one.
Generally, according to Campbell, students were engaged with the drive and many showed interest in learning how to get registered to vote and why it’s important. The district began at 42 percent registered students, which surprised the pair.
“When we went to the classes and giving our presentations,” said Campbell, who will attend the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. to study economics, “we would have the students follow along with us. A lot people registered along with us and were excited to be able to exercise their civic duty and go out and vote.”
Their biggest challenge the two came up against was surveying the more than 200 seniors in their class to see if they were registered to vote. Campbell and Huey would go to each class and meet with students face-to-face to determine their status.
“Not everyone was into the idea of getting registered to vote,” said Huey, who will attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. to study political science, “or didn’t really care, which we were OK with. But we wanted to teach them why they should register and the importance of that.”
After putting in the time and work, both were initially surprised, but excited to know they more than doubled the registered student count. Their adviser was also incredibly proud.
“My whole goal (as a social studies teacher) is to increase civic participation and get all young people in their communities,” Neil said. “These kids took it so seriously and worked so hard on this. They individually checked in with every single member of the senior class, and I think what really made a difference was they were able to have individual conversation with members of their class.
“I am inspired by and proud of the engaged and informed young people that Abbie and Caleb and their classmates are.”
While both Huey and Campbell are leaving Indiana for college, they plan to be just as engaged in their respective communities. Huey, who is still deciding to pursue law school or public office, will be in the heart of American politics and hopes to experience even more opportunities similar to the voter drive.
“I will always stay connected to my Indiana community,” Huey said, “like voting by absentee. I also want to be someone people can reach out to if they have any questions because not everyone is involved with politics like we typically are.”
