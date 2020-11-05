A transportation study posted recently on the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District’s website details what bus routes would be like should the school board move forward with reconfiguration on either side of the district.
The study — part of a series of presentations on reconfiguration that had been scheduled previously then delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — was posted Oct. 21 and is available at www.b-ssd.org.
Using parameters that included having all routes be no longer than 60 minutes and based on the student numbers from February, the study hypothesized two options: sending all sixth- to 12th-graders to Blairsville or sending them all to Saltsburg.
In both scenarios, students in kindergarten through fifth grades remain at campuses in their own communities.
In Option A, if Saltsburg students were to attend in Blairsville, there would be a system of two express buses and four shuttle buses to transport an estimated 85 students, according to the study. Option B, sending students to Saltsburg, would require two express buses and three shuttle buses to transport an estimated 88 students.
In both scenarios, the vehicles would be “recovered and reused for the elementary” routes, and notes that other students would be “transported directly,” the study says.
The study outlines advantages and disadvantages of both.
In taking Saltsburg students to Blairsville, disadvantages are outlined as 58 students transferring at the Saltsburg campus and the 10 minutes needed for the transfer. Taking Blairsville students to Saltsburg, it would be 44 students transferring at Blairsville, with 10 minutes needed as well.
Advantages listed for both include the need for less equipment and “higher subsidy for the equipment being used,” as well as safety.
According to the study, taking Saltsburg students to Blairsville would save 46,000 miles a year, while taking Blairsville students to Saltsburg would be expected to save 35,000 miles annually.
Other comparisons were reported as follows, in the order of Present, Option A to Blairsville, and Option B to Saltsburg:
• Number of public buses used: 26, 29, 30
• Total daily mileage: 1,749, 2,016.4 and 2,462.7
• Average mileage: 67.3, 69.5, 82.1
• Elementary average ride time: 15 minutes for all scenarios
• Elementary longest ride time: 40 minutes for all scenarios
• Junior/senior high average ride time: 14 minutes, 18 minutes and 27 minutes
• Junior/senior high longest ride time: 41 minutes, 53 minutes and 50 minutes
• Junior/senior high number of students per bus: 27.8, 26.5 and 27.7
• Estimated total cost of equipment: $1,183,410, $1,323,660.60 and $1,361,905.20
• Estimated subsidies: $862,748.36, $979,255.43 and $1,161,065.10
• Estimated net district cost: $320,661.64, $344,405.17 and $200,840.10
The figures conclude by showing an increase of $23,743.53 by sending students to Blairsville and a savings of $119,821.54 by sending students to Saltsburg, based on an increased subsidy from the state due to the greater number of students that would be transported.