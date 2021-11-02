HOMER CITY — Monday was supposed to be the night that the borough council voted on a tidy, balanced budget that kept the tax rate at 3.671 mills for 2022.
Instead it was the night that the Property & Finance Committee chairman dropped the word that a 14-year-old police cruiser was rusted out, was no longer roadworthy and was curbed for good Sunday night when its inspection expired.
Council put the budget on hold until the Dec. 7 meeting while Police Chief Anthony Jellison and Borough Manager Rob Nymick explore bank financing and the logistics of cashing in a certificate of deposit to pay for a new police car.
The unplanned expense, which could exceed $40,000, may require an increase of the property tax if the borough cannot arrive at an annual payment plan that could be covered by other cost cuts.
Savings from police car maintenance, insurance and fuel costs could go toward buying a new one.
Jellison told council that a new basic Ford Explorer is available at a state-negotiated price of $32,180. He estimated the upcharge for outfitting the car with lights, lettering, safety features and communication equipment would run between $7,000 and $10,000.
Car 443, a 2008 Ford Expedition with 101,000 miles, “is basically unfit for the road,” Councilman Matthew Black reported.
“The frame is rotted, the floorboards are falling out of it, the battery is dead. And it won’t pass inspection.”
The borough’s draft budget, first presented to council in early October, lists almost $639,000 of revenues and expenses.
Preliminary approval in early December may require a special public meeting later in the month in order to adopt the budget before Jan. 1.
In other business, council:
• Directed Nymick to make an audit of missing street signs at the behest of Mayor Arlene Wanatosky, who reported that she discovered the absence of signs at a handful of intersections.
“We have hardly any street signs around….” Wanatosky said.
“They keep getting stolen!” Nymick said. “I put ‘em up, and they steal ‘em!”
Nymick said he has an arrangement with Center Township to use equipment to apply lettering to blanks and replace missing as they are reported.
He could escalate the effort at council’s instruction, he said.
“We can keep spending money to replace them, doesn’t matter to me,” he said.
The ones most often stolen are those at the intersection of Harrison and Lincoln streets, that usually vanish after every Homer-Center High School football game, Nymick said.
A single missing sign costs up to $20 to replace. Complicating the matter, Nymick said, replacements for missing posts can run $120.
Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr., assistant chief of Homer City fire department, said it’s a serious problem.
“For us, if we have someone new in the cab and they’re trying to find a fire. Or if we’re running for a heart attack or something — without the signs, it can be tough for us,” Iezzi said.
Solicitor Michael Supinka told Iezzi “it would be pretty hard to hold (council) responsible” if emergency responders miss a destination because of a missing street sign.
Borough police would take note of missing signs while on patrol.
“There’s going to be a ton of them,” Nymick warned. “But this is a start.”
Nymick said he believes the street sign theft issue for Homer City is comparable to that of other small towns.
• Enacted an ongoing ban on parking on the north side of Bryant Street with adoption of an ordinance that was advertised in October. The borough historically has banned parking on the street near Memorial Field during high school football season but now has made it permanent.
• Reappointed Iezzi to a new term on the Central Indiana County Sewage Authority board, effective Jan. 1.
• Accepted borough tax collector and CPA Thomas Citeroni’s request to rent an on-street parking space on Church Street near North Main Street at a rate of $200 for a year.