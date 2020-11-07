The Suicide Task Force of Indiana County is holding a program for International Survivors Suicide Loss Day on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St., in Indiana.
Join a community of suicide loss survivors to find comfort and gain understanding as participants share stories of healing and hope.
Schedule of events:
• 9 a.m.: Welcome
• 9:30 a.m.: Screening of Survivors of Suicide Loss Day documentary, approved by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
• 10 a.m.: Group discussion
• 11 a.m.: Handling the holidays
• 11:30 a.m.: Remembrance ceremony
Register for the event at www.isosld.afsp.org/indiana-county-pennsylvania.
Enter through the back parking lot doors; event is on the second floor.
For more information, call Laura McLaine at (724) 463-6340 or email lmclaine@vnaindiana.org.