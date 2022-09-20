STF Walk

Fifteen members of the Shock family were in attendance Sunday to accept the Angel on Earth Award from Coroner Jerry Overman for the 10th Annual Walk for a Wonderful Life.

 ANTHONY FRAZIER/Submitted photo

The 10th annual Walk for a Wonderful Life was held Sunday at Mack Park. This event is a time to remember the loss of loved ones from completed suicides. It is also a time to support each other while the healing process continues day after day for families and friends.

Many agency tables were present passing out important information about how to access mental health assistance. Coroner Jerry Overman, co-chair of the Suicide Task Force, emceed the event.