The 10th annual Walk for a Wonderful Life was held Sunday at Mack Park. This event is a time to remember the loss of loved ones from completed suicides. It is also a time to support each other while the healing process continues day after day for families and friends.
Many agency tables were present passing out important information about how to access mental health assistance. Coroner Jerry Overman, co-chair of the Suicide Task Force, emceed the event.
The Angel on Earth Award was presented to the Shock Family.
Fifteen family members were present to accept the award. Retired Col. Ed Shock gave a powerful tribute to his brother. Hearing how each family member continues to cope with the loss of their sibling, uncle, son, grandson, and friend was incredibly moving.
Organizers wish to give special recognition to Anthony Frazier, the national anthem, provided inspirational live music for the event, and captured photographs of the day. In addition, Sheriff Robert Fyock coordinated the Color Guard for the event. Organizers also wish to recognize the Rev. Bruce Shannon for providing the opening and closing blessings for the walk.
This event occurs the third Sunday of every September at Mack Park. The walk would not be possible without the continued support of STF members and Indiana University of Pennsylvania volunteers.