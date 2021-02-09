Indiana Area School District officials plan to tap federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money for a summer school program geared to helping students to catch up with their normal pace of education
It’s called an enrichment program and a “summer acceleration academy,” and District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich underscored Monday that it should not be considered a kind of punishment for those who have fallen behind due to classrooms being closed during the pandemic.
“This is to engage them,” Vuckovich said.
“Global dynamics” come into play, he said, such as the shifting of more than 200 elementary-age students from in-school lessons to disruptive, quarantined online learning.
“Quarantines can last up to 24 days if a household member tests positive,” he said. “Our families have done everything we asked them to do, such as keeping the child at home when they are sick. But when kids aren’t here, aren’t in front of a teacher, there’s a loss.”
”COVID slide” is what it’s being called.
Economic hardships from pandemic-related workplace closings have translated into spiraling poverty rates among families — which translates into trouble in the classrooms, Vuckovich said.
Stats show “underprivileged students could end up nine to 10 months behind,” he said. “A decade ago, we were at 10 percent free and reduced lunch, and now we’re approaching 50 percent.”
Other pre-pandemic research, he said, shows the “achievement gap” between children of high-income families and students from low-income families costs taxpayers $700 billion across the country. Figures also show a loss of 10 days of instruction results in 3 percent decrease in student achievement on standardized reading tests and 10 percent on math tests.
Vuckovich went on: Studies show students exposed to long-term shutdowns of learning experienced a 5 percent decrease in college admissions and significant rates of unemployment as adults.
“So there’s a call to action here. We don’t want our kids to be left behind. There’s enough to deal with with the pandemic, and emotions and stress and all those issues. We don’t want to add another layer on top of it so we want to be supportive, do everything we can to help,” he said.
School board members approved 8 to 0 the creation of the summer program at an estimated cost of $250,000. Director Ute Lowery was absent.
In other business, the school board:
• Approved a proposed 2021-22 school calendar that sets Aug. 30 as the first day of student classes, official district vacation days on Sept. 6 (Labor Day), Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 27 (for Christmas) and April 15 (for Easter).
In-service days for teachers set under Act 80 are set for full days on Aug. 24 and 25, Oct 1 and 8, Nov. 12, Jan. 17, 2022, Feb. 4, 2022, and March 25, 2022, and half days on May 13 and Thursday, June 2, 2022 — the last day of classes for students.
The calendar approval came with the possible reconsideration of parent-teacher conferences set for Feb. 7, 2022, to possibly be held instead on Presidents Day, Feb. 21, when parents’ schedules might be more flexible.
• Agreed with some dissent to the proposed elimination of the driver education teaching position, a half-time job, and to assign driver education to another certified full-time teacher whose existing workload would be shared with other faculty members.
Director Barbara Barker said she was not convinced that the shifted workload would work as planned, and cast the lone vote against the 7 to 1 approval of the change. Directors Blank, Harley, Cuccaro, Cinda Brode, Terry Kerr, Tamara Leeper and Walter Schroth approved.
• Approved some changes to high school curriculum that bear on graduation requirements. The Personal Finance I and Personal Finance II classes that each run half a year may now count toward one credit of mathematics instruction on the condition that students pass both courses. Based on a recommendation of the Academic and Extracurricular Committee, the board agreed to count 12th grade health and physical education as an elective and reduce the graduation requirement to 1.5 credits (one half credit per year for ninth, 10th and 11th grade classes). Making HPE an option would allow some students to take more advanced placement courses, Curriculum Director Rob Heinrich said.
“The changes will get us into compliance with some laws that recently changed and offer more flexibility to our students while maximizing their offerings and better align the offerings with student needs, and to be fiscally responsible all at once,” Heinrich said.
• Allowed the administration to apply for a Highmark Grant program award and for Community Schools Grant funding of unspecified amounts.