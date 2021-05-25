Indiana Area school board members on Monday studied an architect’s estimates for major improvements to Eisenhower Elementary School and pondered how much money to earmark in the coming months for the capital reserve fund for school repair and maintenance.
Only a handful of directors, on the Audit & Finance Committee, huddled with district administrators for another look at the tentative budget for 2021-22.
They made no decisions and took no official action.
But they will recommend on June 14 that the full school board approve extra money requested by Superintendent Michael Vuckovich for the district’s unprecedented elementary summer school program.
Advance enrollment has surged past 400 — that’s almost 15 percent of the total enrollment of the district.
So far, the district has allocated $250,000 from its federal pandemic recovery grant to pay for summer school. Vuckovich said the program may require $300,000.
“I am completely impressed and proud of the fact that we have this many kids who want to come to summer camp,” Vuckovich. “It’s just amazing. It’s almost the entire Ben Franklin School, if you look at the numbers.”
Part of the extra money would go toward employment of additional licensed practical nurses to oversee quarantined students, Vuckovich said.
“It’s an investment, not an expense,” committee chairwoman Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said.
The panel looked at two possible projects at Eisenhower Elementary School but neither concerns recovery from the April 16 fire. The blaze destroyed two modular classrooms and filled the main building with heavy smoke that has forced the indefinite closing of the school.
A plan long in the works before the fire calls for reconfiguration of the administrative offices and expansion into the courtyard on the Wine Avenue side of the school. Buchart Horn Architects estimated the project at $3.2 million, a figure that the designers said is inflated because of spiraling costs of building materials and equipment — and that is not immune from future price increases.
A more wide-ranging project that includes replacement of windows and fascia, installation of new lockers, markerboards, bookcases and furnishings in the classrooms, addition of a 20-by-20-foot pole barn for storage, roof repairs, restroom upgrades and paving 10 additional parking spaces comes in at $4.44 million.
It was unclear how much of the project cost would be covered by the insurance settlement for the fire damage.
And with barely more than a month remaining in the district’s fiscal year, Indiana is on course for a $600,000 operating surplus. It’s a dramatic swing from the $2 million deficit anticipated in to 2020-21 budget when the board approved it one year ago.
The profit could grow even more.
“May is a pretty big month for collections,” Business Manager Jared Cronauer told the board, as he entertained the possibility that the district could end the year with $650,000 to plow into the fund balance.
It fueled the committee members’ eagerness to review a wish list of physical needs that sat at an estimated $3 million for this year. The district had budgeted $1.5 million but so far has only spent $535,000.
The capital budget for the coming year has a wish list of $4.5 million of projects. But it identifies only $413,000 of work to be done. That includes a $13,500 line item for immediate replacement of a lawn mower that is failing.
The school board is slated to vote June 28 to approve both the capital and general budgets. The main budget that covers day to day operations calls for $58 million of expenses and $56.2 of revenue with a $1.8 million shortfall that would come from the $8.6 million fund balance.