With school out of session, families who rely on school meals for their children face a critical time. In 2020, Feeding America saw a projected 31 percent food insecurity rate for children in Indiana county.
Summer Youth Cafés are federally funded locations where any child 18 and under can get food at no cost.
The cafés are critical in assisting children who rely on meals at school.
According to Feeding America, last year food insecurity for children in southwestern Pennsylvania skyrocketed 41 percent from the year before. While summer food sites don’t expect the need to be as high this year, organizers still believe the need will be higher than it was before the pandemic began.
“With the increased cost of food and gas and looming evictions that many people are facing, this is a really critical time for families. They don’t know if they will have enough to pay their bills and provide food for their kids this summer when their kids are missing two-thirds of the meals they’re used to getting in school,” said Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the Food Bank.
Families can find a summer youth cafe location near them by texting ‘FOOD’ to 877-877 or by calling 2-1-1 for the United Way hotline.
Locally, sites are available on various days at Chevy Chase Community Center, Mack Park Pool, Poet’s Village, Homer-Center High School, Blairsville Middle School, Saltsburg Elementary School, United Elementary School, Marion Center First United Methodist Church, Plumville Presbyterian church, Creekside United Methodist Church, Purchase Line Elementary School, Glen Campbell American Legion, Kinport Assembly of God, McGee’s Mills and Mahaffey CMA Church.