The Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force will host its annual summit on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Hadley Union Building. This year’s summit will include an Electric Vehicle Car Show, starting at 11 a.m.
Presentations will cover updates on broadband in Indiana County; local water restoration projects in Homer City, McIntyre and the Tanoma Wetlands; commercial development financing through C-PACE; solar for homes and businesses with the Indiana Solar Co-Op; local community food forests and more.
To learn more, visit www.SustainableIndianaCounty.org or follow its Facebook page, Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force. Lunch will be provided. Reservations are encouraged but not required.
The annual Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Summit invites experts and local leaders to present on funding opportunities, economic development or environmental projects, and policies and programs that promote sustainability. Last year’s Summit IV was held exclusively online, and featured topics such as “Public Art and Creative Sustainability,” “Family Forest Carbon Program: Making an Income from Private Woodlots,” and “Shifts in the Energy Industry: Impacts on Our Workforce.” All video recordings of Summit IV (2021) and Summit III (2019) are on the Task Force website, and on YouTube at “ICSED Task Force.” This year’s Summit V will be the first in-person summit since 2019.
The Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Summit V is made possible through the support of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, and the Sustainability Studies Program, College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics, and College of Arts & Humanities at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.