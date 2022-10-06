INDIANA COUNTY MAP 06-2.jpg
The Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force will host its annual summit on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Hadley Union Building. This year’s summit will include an Electric Vehicle Car Show, starting at 11 a.m.

Presentations will cover updates on broadband in Indiana County; local water restoration projects in Homer City, McIntyre and the Tanoma Wetlands; commercial development financing through C-PACE; solar for homes and businesses with the Indiana Solar Co-Op; local community food forests and more.