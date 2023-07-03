“Poom” is about to take over Kittanning’s main reading room.
Effective today, Suphavadi “Poom” Sunhachawi-Taylor will assume the role of director of Kittanning Public Library.
“I’m looking forward to working at the Kittanning Public Library,” she said.
Sunhachawi-Taylor is a 1987 political science graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania who currently serves in an elected position as one of 12 members of Indiana Borough Council and on the Planning Commission.
This past week she noted the following of her pending position:
“My plans for the library are to listen, learn and implement a plan, once we, as a team, library staff, board, community members can determine what we want and need. It’s a long process, I hope to begin a two-year start, to a five-year plan,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said.
She expressed an interest in establishing how to best provide access to books, learning and the tools needed to as many of the Kittanning Borough residents and collaborate with Armstrong County and the surrounding counties.
“How can we help bridge the digital divide, here in Kittanning? I would like to advocate for the library with borough council and the county commissioners, for more funding,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said. “The board (of directors) at (KPL) are very supportive, and I believe they will help provide the feedback for our library in the next few years.”
Originally from Bangkok, Thailand, Sunhachawi-Taylor grew up throughout the Middle East, starting in Israel, India, Pakistan, and she graduated from Tel Aviv Israel in 1982.
“I know Kittanning is a smaller town than Houston, Texas, my last city of residence,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said. “I think rural western Pa. has potential, and I hope we can reach our goals in the upcoming years.”
Basically, a strategic plan is in order, she affirmed, with a process that would unfold as follows:
Step 1: Determine where we are
Step 2: Identify our goals and objectives
Step 3: Develop our plan
Step 4: Execute our plan
Step 5: Revise and restructure as needed
“I anticipate an interesting and exciting time for my tenure here in Kittanning. Lifelong learning begins as a child in story time, to a young adult, book clubs, digital databases and books, it’s such a fascinating time to be a librarian, with Artificial Intelligence as the next leap in technology,” Sunhachawi-Taylor said. “The Kittanning Free Library is a source of learning for the community, and I hope it will continue to shine.”
Professional background
A resident of Indiana Borough, Indiana County, and a member of the American Library Association, Sunhachawi-Taylor’s resume reflects a wide range of professional roles and responsibilities rooted in a wide variety if educational accomplishments.
To wit, she earned a Master of Science, Library Science, from University of North Texas, following her attendance at University of Central Florida, where she earned a Master of Arts, Public Administration. Prior to that, she earned Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from IUP.
In summarizing what she brings to her career’s worth of roles in libraries, Sunhachawi-Taylor cites herself as being an accomplished, educated, results-driven senior library professional with a proven track record of leading multiple library departments and functions.
She notes her possession of established capabilities in services, collections, cataloging, team leadership, process improvements, grant writing, as well as strategic planning and fundraising.
A dedicated contributor who is highly committed to success, Sunhachawi-Taylor actively contributes to the community through extensive volunteerism.
Related experience
One such voluntary role, which Sunhachawi-Taylor has occupied since 2014, involves her presence on the board of trustees of the Indiana Free Library, in Indiana.
As such, she has chaired and co-chaired the board’s finance and property and planning committees, she leads an annual fund-raising campaign, and she has reviewed comprehensive plan for the library.
She received the Indiana Free Library Award for her nine years of service, in May of 2023.
Aiding refugees
Sunhachawi-Taylor also is involved with Refugee Working Group, Indiana, PA, through which she leads a group of local citizens whose mission is to aid refugees who are in distress or fleeing from war torn country.
Their efforts involve extensive planning, fundraising and interfacing with the local community along with local, state and nonprofit agencies.
Sunhachawi-Taylor is also fluent in Thai, French and English, and can communicate in Arabic, Hebrew, German and Spanish.
A.J. Panian is managing editor of the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
