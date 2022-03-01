Indiana artist Beth Wheeler signed and numbered 100 limited prints of her painting, “Sunlight’s Dance,” which was selected by the Friends of White’s Woods Board of Directors as the 2022 print available for a $100 donation.
A native of Bellwood, Wheeler, a landscape artist, holds a bachelor’s degree in education from St. Francis University, Loretto; a master’s in art history from West Virginia University; and a master’s of fine arts in painting from IUP.
Her work has been exhibited at St. Francis University, Altoona Public Library, Ebensburg Art in Bloom Festival, Blair County Arts Festival, Bottleworks in Johnstown and the MIB Gallery in Buckhannon, W.Va. Her work is also displayed at the West Virginia University library.
Members of the FWW Board witnessing the signing are (from left to right): treasurer Tom Miller, secretary Carolyn Trimarchi, Dave Dahlheimer, communications director Susan Dahlheimer, Rick Ritenour, Fred Heilman and Jessica Jopp.
To reserve a print, please send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.