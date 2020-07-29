The superintendent of the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District resigned Tuesday to accept a job in the West Mifflin Area School District.
The board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Jeff Soles, who has been with the district in various positions since 2012.
Soles was hired Tuesday as superintendent at West Mifflin, effective upon his release from the district.
He read his letter of resignation at the virtual meeting, saying it was with “great regret” and a “heavy heart” that he was resigning.
Soles expressed appreciation for his time with the district, staff and students.
He praised the teachers and said he is sure the district will continue its positive movement forward because of the commitment of the employees.
Board members wished Soles the best and thanked him for his leadership.
Soles was named superintendent in 2018 after serving as acting superintendent since November of 2016.
Prior to that position, he was assistant superintendent starting in July 2014.
His history with the district also includes serving as principal at Blairsville Middle School beginning in January 2012.
Previous to serving at Blairsville-Saltsburg, he was employed in secondary education administration for 10 years and worked in administration at schools including Deer Lakes and Kiski Area.
Before working in administration, he was a technology education teacher for the City of Pittsburgh and West Mifflin.
Soles’ resignation brings another unfilled administration position to the district, where there is currently an open position for a permanent business manager and principal as well.