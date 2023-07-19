Monday’s Indiana Area school board actions with regard to district administrators — and concerns for any confusion those actions may cause — prompted Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. to send out a letter to the community Tuesday afternoon.
“As part of our ongoing efforts to optimize our operations and reallocate our resources in the most efficient manner possible, we will be reorganizing the administration’s responsibilities for the coming year,” Heinrich wrote.
The aim is “cost-effectiveness and efficiency,” with a goal of saving the district $150,000.
“Doug Johnson will be returning to the (senior) High School to serve as the Operational Principal and the IDEAL Principal (overseeing Indiana Area School District’s in-house cyber option for students),” the acting superintendent wrote. “Mr. Johnson’s familiarity with the operations, expectations, and processes in the Senior High will add value to the situation at the Senior High that no one else can.
“Erin Eisenman will become the Head Academic Principal of both Eisenhower and Horace Mann,” Heinrich continued, referring to two of the district’s elementary schools. “Ms. Eisenman has been working with the Fourth and Fifth Grade curriculum, instruction, and SEL (Social-Emotional Learning) programs at Eisenhower for over four years, which makes her well-suited to lead these initiatives at Horace Mann as well.”
A third administrator will deal with three district schools, to assure “that there will be a principal on-site at all times,” Heinrich continued.
“Donald Bowers will be serving as the Operational Principal of the Junior High, Eisenhower, and Horace Mann,” Heinrich wrote. “He will be working in concert with Ms. Eisenman.”
Part of the possible confusion may be over the phrase “operational principal,” rather than a more usual title such as “assistant principal” in district schools.
“An Operational Principal holds the same rank as a head principal and has more freedom and decision making power than an Assistant Principal,” Heinrich wrote. “The Operational Principal will be most concerned with the daily operations of the building, focusing on safety, student behavior management, and ensuring that the building is running smoothly.”
The acting superintendent said an operational principal will have the responsibility and authority to make any and all decisions related to most matters, other than academics where the operational principal will defer to the head principal.
“We believe that this reorganization is the best way to harness the full potential of our administrative staff’s skills and expertise,” Heinrich wrote. “We understand that all change is difficult, but the administration is committed to doing all we can to provide the same high levels of service and support necessary to make our students successful.”
