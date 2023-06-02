Flares dotted some highways Thursday as a massive piece of machinery rolled through Indiana and several other western Pennsylvania counties.
“We’re moving a cone (part of a furnace) from Pennsylvania to Ohio to a facility for repairs,” said Brandon Owens, manager for specialized operations at Southern Pines Trucking Inc. in Aliquippa, Beaver County.
As Southern Pines posted on its Facebook page regarding another superload, “we specialize in hauls so oversized, we can’t even fit it all in one photo.” However, it takes time to set up trips like that conducted this week.
“Planning for this move took several months as we coordinated with PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) for routing and permits as well as coordinating for additional escort support from the Pennsylvania State Police,” Owens said Thursday afternoon.
In White Township, PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said the superload was 136 feet long and weighed 150 tons.
It eventually would make its way to Interstate 80, but not before a route that also included U.S. Route 22 East and U.S. Route 119 North in Indiana County; then state Route 436 North to state Route 36 North to U.S. Route 322 West in Jefferson County.
It then shared I-80 with other motorists through Clarion, Butler, Venango and Mercer counties, taking up two lanes and traveling at approximately 25-30 miles per hour.
