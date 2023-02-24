White Township supervisors unanimously adopted an amendment to the township’s dangerous structure’s ordinance Wednesday, a move the township has been working on since August 2021.
Ordinance 1094 went into effect Wednesday night after supervisor Sandi Gillette made the motion to approve the amendment, with supervisor Eugene Gemmell seconding the motion.
“I’m very happy to make that motion that we approve that revision to our ordinance,” Gillette said.
The amendment added new language to White Township’s dangerous structures ordinance, located under Chapter 175 Nuisances in the township’s ordinances.
“The Chapter 175-3 Nuisances will be amended,” said township manager Chris Anderson. “It currently says ‘buildings or structures,’ and we will include in that ‘including, but not limited to, residences, dwellings, garages, sheds, barns, commercial/industrial buildings, wells, cisterns, tanks, swimming pools, hot tubs and fences within the Township of White, which are or become dangerous to the health, safety and welfare of the public due to destruction by fire, deterioration, age, depreciation or any other reason which would endanger the general health, welfare and safety of the public.”
The amendment was in response to the July 29, 2021, death of a 5-year-old White Township resident who wandered from home and was found unresponsive in a swimming pool about a tenth-mile from his residence.
Supervisors took public feedback throughout the drafting process and updated the amendment’s language to accommodate the needs of the township’s urban, suburban and rural residents.
“(This ordinance) has been a long time coming,” Anderson said during the township’s January supervisors meeting. “But when you deal with a municipality as large and as broad as White Township, it’s not a one-size-fits all, so you have to be careful in how you construct some of this language.”
Also Wednesday, supervisors announced that Jonathan Major will be the township’s new, full-time planner/code enforcement officer. He’ll be tasked with enforcing and drafting township ordinances as well as assisting with township planning, according to Anderson.
“He would handle any code enforcement calls, which would be the nuisance codes, etc.,” Anderson said, “and he will also be helping out in the planning department. Reviewing land development plans, helping with the planning commission and drafting ordinances. Things like that.”
Major officially started the position Wednesday.
In other news Wednesday, supervisors made a number of announcements and approved a number of motions, including:
• Approving White Township’s payment of $46,823.22 to Indiana Borough for 2022 sanitary sewer taps, interceptor fees and Grant Street fees
• Approving a plan revision for new land development for IRMC’s in-patient behavioral health center. The revision is for sanitary sewer plan, and the resolution supervisors passed Wednesday was needed for IRMC’s planning component module, approving their sewage use and capacity within White Township’s sewage system.
• The township received feedback on a PennDOT stop sign study request for the intersection on North Ninth Street, Fulton Run Road and North Sixth Street.
“We had asked PennDOT to complete a study on that to see if there’s any improvements necessary, any safety features that are needed or additional stop signs,” Anderson said. “And they did come back preliminarily and gave us a brief list of what they plan to try there and do to see if that resolves any issues. They’re going to improve some site distance and do some additional line striping.”
• PennDOT is on the design stage of installing a traffic light at the intersection between Indian Springs and Rustic Lodge roads.
“The whole package includes extending sidewalks from Eat’n Park restaurant all the way up to that (Indian Springs and Rustic Lodge roads) intersection,” said township public relations and communications specialist Chauncey Ross. “They will be widening to add a turning lane on Indian Springs Road for traffic turning onto Rustic Lodge Road, and that’s in both directions.”