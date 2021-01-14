Manager Milt Lady said Wednesday that it came “out of the blue.”
That’s particularly after, some months ago, DCNR failed to approve that request for a community partnership grant.
Adding to the good news from Harrisburg was a $67,500 state Department of Environmental Protection grant for engineering and design work for a stormwater mitigation project adjacent to Kennedy-King Park.
Those were two of a multitude of items on the agenda at Tuesday’s board of s meeting.
Vacant property is being eyed in a bid to control stormwater in the Chevy Chase area, but Lady said a study will be required to determined if any properties must be acquired by the township.
The township is planning to consult with the DEP about a new mine planned in the Fulton Run area.
Lady said Rosebud Mining seeks to have a portal in an area that runs counter to the township’s comprehensive plan guidelines for promoting agriculture.
He said the township does not oppose mining, but “we would like them to consider another underground site.”
Lady said DEP is seeking comment over the next 30 days. The board authorized Lady and Assistant Manager Chris Anderson to draft a letter to the state agency.
The township received an appraisal on a parcel of land it is interested in leasing from the Veterans of Foreign Wars for a stormwater pond.
Lady said the township offered the appraised value and is waiting for a call from the new management of the VFW.
He said the township wants to lease 0.59 acres, while purchasing another acre for a future storage building.
In other matters, Lady said the fall leaf collection brought in a slightly higher amount than the previous year: 29 tons of leaves taken to be recycled.
Comcast is offering a new 10-year franchise agreement, for a cable television line using a township right of way.
“I am not quite happy with it,” Lady said.
Having found in a review of the old agreement that there was a provision to extend that 2011 agreement for another five years, the township manager said, “I would prefer that we do that instead of signing a new 10-year agreement.”
White Township is looking to fill two vacancies, created by one resignation.
“I thoroughly enjoyed serving,” Robert Begg said in his letter of resignation as a planning commissioner and a member of the comprehensive planning committee. “I leave you with a great deal of respect.”
The board accepted his resignation with an equal amount of regret.
Lady said applications will be accepted for those positions until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27, three hours before the next board of s meeting.
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson reported that the planning commission voted Tuesday night to approve an expansion of a veterinary clinic that will allow it to operate 24 hours a day.
He also said approval was needed from the s for a planning module for a potential residential lot. The board authorized Chairman George Lenz, who is a member of the planning commission, to sign it so it can be sent to DEP.
Anderson also reported that a speed minder had been put up along Fifth Avenue in the Chevy Chase area to help monitor speeding and running stop signs there.
Meanwhile, PennDOT has provided the results of a two-part study aimed at possibly reducing an existing 55 mph speed limit to 35 mph on South Sixth Street.
Lady said the state transportation department found a reduction in speed is not warranted, either between IRMC Drive and Indian Springs Road, or between Indian Springs Road, going by Two Lick Road to the Route 422 bypass.
However, the township manager said, PennDOT did suggest verbally that some sign modification could be taken.