White Township supervisors unanimously appointed Gail McCauley as the supervisors’ new chairperson during the township’s annual reorganization meeting Tuesday.
McCauley, who has served as a supervisor since January 2000, will succeed George Lenz, who served as chair since April 2019 following the death of White Township chairperson Robert Overdorff.
Prior to taking over as chairperson, Lenz served as the township’s vice-chair for nearly two decades. Lenz said he volunteered to step down as chair to reduce his involvement in township activities, but he still plans to play an active role in various boards and committees.
“Throughout this entire year, I was a member of the board of supervisors, where I served as chairman,” Lenz said. “I was on the municipal authority. I was on the planning commission. I’m on those other various boards that involve township recreational activities. And I’m also gradually withdrawing. ... I will continue to be on the municipal authority, and I will continue to be a member of the board of supervisors.”
McCauley said she’s looking forward to serving as the supervisors’ new chairperson and that there won’t be much change under her leadership.
“The township is managed extremely well, and the purpose of a board of supervisors is to set policy,” McCauley said. “And I think we’re quite capable as a group of setting the policies. ... The supervisors have given great service. I’m just there to continue that legacy.”
A long-time supervisor and member of various boards, this won’t be McCauley’s first time serving as a board chair.
“I served as chair of the board of the (Indiana County) Blind Association for many, many years,” McCauley said. “I was very dedicated to the Blind Association. ... I’ve also served on many boards at my church as chair.”
Supervisors unanimously appointed people for various other positions during the township’s reorganization meeting Tuesday. Supervisors re-appointed:
• Rich Gallo as the supervisors’ vice chairperson
• Donna Hill as township secretary/treasurer
• Delaney & Fritz as township solicitor
• Chris Anderson as township manager
• Dan Jageman as township engineer
• Robert Ream as township sewage enforcement officer
• Dan Jageman as alternate sewage enforcement officer
Each of these positions, including the chairperson and vice-chairperson position, are appointed yearly during the township’s annual reorganization meeting.
Also Tuesday, supervisors unanimously approved a number of reorganization items, including:
• A 3 percent pay increase for all full-time and part-time employees, per the 2023 budget
• A $50 stipend per meeting for staff, which includes municipal authority and planning commission meetings
• A $150 stipend per meeting for supervisors, which includes regular supervisor meetings
• Selecting S&T Bank as a depository for most township funds, including general, state, street light, fire hydrant, recreation improvement, payroll, recreation account, health, reserve impact fee account, stormwater account, recreation complex development, ARP and sewer funds
• Selecting First Commonwealth Bank as a depository for the township’s sewer fund
• Selecting the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust as a depository for the township’s general and sewer funds
• Setting manager and secretary/treasurer bonds of $500,000 and $750,000, respectively
• Designating Berkheimer Tax Administration as the township’s tax collector for local services tax
• Designating Chris Anderson as the state convention voting delegate
• Establishing meeting times and dates for regular supervisors meetings, which will take place the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. There will be one meeting in November, which will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 15. And December’s meetings will take place the first and third Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively
• Following the current IRS mileage rate
• Reimbursing auditor, supervisor and employee training and travel expenses
• Setting holiday dates: New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day
• Maintaining the township’s current employee benefits
• Setting a petty cash amount of $150
• Designating Donna Hill as the township’s purchasing agent
• Granting blanket approval for the township manager and treasurer to invest funds within approved depositories
• Authorizing for payment of bills between meetings to avoid penalties or to take discounts
• Authorizing the secretary to advertise for various materials throughout the year
• Setting dates for spring yard waste collection, which will take place between May 22 and 26
• Setting dates for fall leaf collection, which will take place Oct. 23 and 30 as well as Nov. 6, 13 and 20
• Designating Denny Puko as a planning consultant
• Designating Skelly & Loy as a sewer consultant
• Designating TKL Inspection Services as a building code inspector consultant
Supervisors also unanimously approved a number of township board and committee positions during its reorganization meeting Tuesday, including:
• Ted Kuckuck on the planning commission
• Ken Brown on the municipal authority
• Bill Smith on the vacancy board
• Gene Gemmell on fire services
• Richard Manslow and David Smith on the construction code appeals board
• Gene Gemmell, Gail McCauley, Dennis Roumm, Bill Smith, Doug Lockard, Nancy Smith, John Somonick and Sandi Gillette on the comprehensive plan committee
• Gene Gemmell, John Somonick and George Lenz on the joint sewer coordinating committee
• Matt Henry and Ryan Stossel on the safety committee
• Ted Kuckuck, Clyde Deabenderfer, John Somonick, George Lenz and Ken Deabenderfer on the agricultural security advisory
• Gene Gemmell, Gail McCauley and Chris Anderson on the tax collection committee
• Chris Anderson, Gail McCauley and Terry Lichtenfels as ICC voting reps
• Carole Bush as library trustee
• Chris Anderson as emergency management coordinator
• Chris Anderson as open records officer