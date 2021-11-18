White Township supervisors voted Wednesday to advertise the 2022 budget for public review prior to adoption.
The balanced budget with expenditures of $10,217,035.07 contains no increases of taxes or fees for residents, said Milt Lady, township manager.
The proposed budget will be available for public review for 20 days, and supervisors will vote on the budget in December.
Lady said the budget includes a lot of projects, with a focus on stormwater and paving.
Also on Wednesday, Lady updated supervisors on the proposed woodlot management subcommittee and draft deer management plan.
The subcommittee for woodlot management would be part of White Township’s recreation advisory board. There were 20 people who applied, and Lady expects an estimated five to seven members to be named.
Lady said interviews are scheduled today for some applicants, and he expects to bring back recommendations to supervisors at the next meeting, set for Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.
Regarding the deer management plan, a new draft will be updated based on comments from the public, experts and township supervisors.
That plan would allow for archery hunting on township lands.
Lady said he does not believe it is feasible to have a plan in place for the January hunting season, but he is hopeful it could be in place for fall 2020.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Announced a skating show at the ice rink set for Nov. 27 will be dedicated to veterans. The military-themed show will be free to attend but donations will be collected for the Dwyer family. Cameron Dwyer, 52, of Clymer, died Sept. 20, and was an Army veteran and the father of a figure skater at the ice rink.
• Discussed a request by Krise Bus Lines to use the lower parking lot of the township’s recreation complex for a CDL test site. Krise is seeking the township’s support for a lease to use the parking lot to provide CDL tests in-house, said Ryan Shaffer, recreation director. Shaffer will continue discussions with officials from Krise to clarify whether the proposal is just for buses or also includes tractor-trailers.
• Heard from newly re-elected supervisor Sandi Gillette, who noted she and supervisor Gail McCauley were re-elected Nov. 2. Gillette thanked supporters and said she is looking forward to working with supervisors for another six years.
Supervisors also discussed Gillette’s appointment to the Citizens’ Ambulance board. Gillette said she will attend her first meeting soon, and will clarify if she is a representative of the White Township board of supervisors, or as a White Township resident.
• Authorized a $94,883.94 payment to Curry and Kepple Inc. for stormwater work.
• Will allow the Girl Scouts to place a food pantry at Kennedy-King Park.
• Sold a 2003 dump truck to Washington Township for $25,000. The township replaced that truck with a new $195,000 Peterbilt that arrived Monday after being ordered a year ago.
• Tabled a request for a letter of support from the Clymer American Legion to name the 422/Route 119 interchange in honor of Lt. Col. William Alexander Rush III.
• Heard from Code Enforcement Office Matt Genchur, who reported speed monitoring equipment was recently set up on North Ben Franklin Road after a complaint about speeding. Genchur said the average speed in the three days of monitoring was 38.85 mph, with the limit set there at 35 mph. The maximum speed detected was 77 mph, and 18 percent of motorists were considered in violation, at 10 mph or higher over the limit.
• Will have a contractor remove 19 trees at the “Kunkle property” around the recreation complex caretaker’s residence.
The trees are large and potentially dangerous and were assessed for removal, Shaffer said.
The contractor will remove the trees for $5,600, and township officials expect to separately sell the timber.