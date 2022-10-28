WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved advertising for a draft amendment to the township’s dangerous structures ordinance that would incorporate new language to include a variety of additional structures.

After the July 29, 2021, death of a 5-year-old White Township resident who wandered from home and was found unresponsive in a swimming pool about a tenth of a mile from his residence, supervisors began drafting new language that would incorporate swimming pools, fences and other similar structures to the ordinance.