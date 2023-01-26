White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved advertising an updated amendment to the township’s dangerous structures ordinance after the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee revised the amendment to incorporate public feedback.
After the July 29, 2021, death of a 5-year-old White Township resident who wandered from home and was found unresponsive in a swimming pool about a tenth-mile from his residence, supervisors began drafting new language that would incorporate swimming pools, fences and other similar structures to the ordinance.
Supervisors took public feedback throughout the drafting process and updated the amendment’s language during a Steering Committee meeting Tuesday to encompass the structures covered by the ordinance as well as their physical conditions.
“Essentially, (the updated amendment) is going to add things like garages, sheds, barns, wells, cisterns, tanks, swimming pools, hot tubs, fences, commercial/industrial buildings (to the ordinance’s language) and (outline) when they become a dangerous structure as it relates to destruction by fire, deterioration, age depreciation or (anything else) that would create a nuisance or danger,” said township manager Chris Anderson.
“So, we’re not going to look at what a fence looks like. As long as it’s installed per manufacturers’ recommendations, we’re OK with it. It’s a matter of when it starts falling over, when it creates a dangerous situation or something that’s hazardous to the public.”
Anderson said the goal is to advertise the ordinance so supervisors can officially adopt it during their Feb. 22 meeting.
“(This ordinance) has been a long time coming,” Anderson said, “but when you deal with a municipality as large and as broad as White Township, it’s not a one-size-fits all, so you have to be careful in how you construct some of this language.”
Board chairwoman Gail McCauley said supervisors have been working diligently since the summer of 2021 to finalize the ordinance’s language.
“A lot of time has gone into forming this ordinance,” McCauley said. “It was a serious matter, and we took the task very seriously. It wasn’t something we felt we could do and run through in a few minutes. It needed a great deal of thought.”
Also Wednesday, supervisors unanimously approved applying to a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for the second phase of constructing an amphitheater at the township’s recreation complex off East Pike.
DCNR did not award any of the $145,000 the township applied for in October 2022. So, the township is considering changing the scope of the project before applying to another round of grant funding that closes in April.
“We’re going back to basically redo what we had proposed in the fall, and our decisions now are how much more we want to add onto that (grant application) or whether we want to reconfigure the scope of the application,” said Chauncey Ross, township public relations and communication specialist.
The township received $100,000 in Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant funding last summer for the project’s first phase of development, which includes preparing the site and building the stage.
Initially, the second phase of development was to build the stage bandshell, and the third phase would have been to add necessary electronics, such as sound and lighting equipment, to the amphitheater. But after missing out on two rounds of DCNR funding, Ross said the township may combine the project’s second and third phases into one grant application.
“Whether we include the sound and light with the bandshell (grant) proposal is something we have to decide in the next couple of months,” Ross said.
Also Wednesday, supervisors made a number of announcements and approved a number of resolutions, including:
• The township did not receive any applications for a recreation advisory board vacancy, so supervisors unanimously approved extending the application deadline to Feb. 22.
• The Southwest Planning Commission accepted the township’s Complete Streets application for Saltsburg Avenue to build a walking trail around Getty Heights Park. The commission agreed to fully fund the walking trail project.
“If everything falls in place correctly, I would assume it would be constructed early of 2024,” Anderson said. “(The trail) is more than a half mile but not much more. I don’t exactly know (how much we’ll receive), but it’s going to be in the ballpark of maybe $400,000.”
• The township began its Route 286 East sewage extension project Monday morning, Jan. 23. The project will add sanitary sewer line and more than 35 connections to the area. Anderson said the project is in response to “area-wide failures of onlot systems.”
“It includes gravity sewers, a pump station and a force main to tie into our existing system,” Anderson said.
• The township unanimously approved a stormwater agreement by Stephen and Richelle McCabe, from Aroma Joe’s.
“(It’s) essentially (a) maintenance agreement that requires them to maintain that (stormwater management) system per their approved plan,” Anderson said. “That (agreement) is recorded at the courthouse and holds them responsible for the maintenance of that system so it operates correctly and functions fine for the next however many years it’s in place.”
• The township unanimously approved a non-building declaration by Earl and Sue Hewitt, who are located along Waterworks Road.
“A non-building waiver basically says, ‘we’re not going to utilize any bit of our property for building or development. It’s just going to be land,’” Anderson said. “(The non-building declaration) puts language on the subdivision, and then ... it states if and when they go to build something, or if they ever build something, they’ll have to do sewer planning at that time.”