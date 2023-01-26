WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved advertising an updated amendment to the township’s dangerous structures ordinance after the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee revised the amendment to incorporate public feedback.

After the July 29, 2021, death of a 5-year-old White Township resident who wandered from home and was found unresponsive in a swimming pool about a tenth-mile from his residence, supervisors began drafting new language that would incorporate swimming pools, fences and other similar structures to the ordinance.