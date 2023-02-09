WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors unanimously approved auctioning the township’s 2009 Ford F-250 on Municibid, an online government auction marketplace, during a regular supervisors meeting Wednesday.

The 2009 truck was equipped with a service body to haul tools to and from township pump stations. The township ordered a new F-250 to replace the 2009 truck in October 2021, according to township manager Chris Anderson.