White Township supervisors unanimously approved auctioning the township’s 2009 Ford F-250 on Municibid, an online government auction marketplace, during a regular supervisors meeting Wednesday.
The 2009 truck was equipped with a service body to haul tools to and from township pump stations. The township ordered a new F-250 to replace the 2009 truck in October 2021, according to township manager Chris Anderson.
“The new truck did arrive a couple weeks ago,” Anderson said, “so the new truck is in service. We transferred all the tools over (to the new truck), so we’re able to sell the (2009 truck) now.”
Anderson said he’s not sure how much the township will receive from the auction, but the money will go toward the township’s general fund.
“It’s a well-used truck,” Anderson said, “so I have no idea (how much it will sell for on Municibid). The money we get will go into the general fund, and that’s where we typically purchase our equipment from.”
Also Wednesday, White Township recreation director Ryan Shaffer gave an update on a tractor the township ordered in early January for roughly $30,000. Shaffer said he expects the new tractor to arrive in March.
“We’re replacing our 1998 John Deere (tractor) with a newer model,” Shaffer said. “The John Deere had a little over 4,000 hours on it, so it’s gotten its use. It also is a little bit undersized and underpowered, so if we continue to expand and get deeper and deeper into recreation, we can use a slightly larger machine.”
The new tractor is a heavier machine with more horsepower, making it more versatile than the 1998 tractor, according to Shaffer.
“(The tractor) is multi-purpose,” Shaffer said. “It’s used for anything. Moving mulch and materials like top soil and in-field mix; that’s common usage every day. And then, we put on implements like aerators, rollers and all kinds of things. So, it doesn’t have a specific task day-in and day-out. It’s a very multi-use piece of equipment.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors made a number of announcements, including:
• The township recreation department distributed quotes for 12 roof repair projects. The township is looking to repair three sewer pump station roofs, eight baseball field dugout roofs and the roof to the caretaker property at the recreation complex.
• The township contracted to order 1,800 tons of road salt for 2023.
“As part of that contract, we have to buy (at least) 60 percent of that amount, and we can buy no more than 140 percent of that,” Anderson said. “So, there’s a little bit of a range there we can use. We typically buy less than 2,000 tons every year.”
• The township is looking into U.S. Department of Agriculture and PennVEST grant opportunities for property owners connecting to the Route 286 sewage line extension. After the Route 286 sewage extension project is completed, property owners will have to pay a number of fees to connect to that system. The township is researching whether there are grants available that can alleviate some of those costs.
“The property owners on that (286 sewage line extension) project will have two costs,” said township public relations and communications specialist Chauncey Ross. “One is a one-time cost to connect to the system. There’s an $1,800 mandatory tap-in fee. And then there’s an actual cost of building the lateral line from their building to the main line along the road, and that cost is based on distance, and it can range in the thousands of dollars. After that, they’ll have monthly bills.
“But we’re looking for ways we can help property owners handle that one-time hit at the time when they’re connected and have to start taking the service. We’re checking with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and PennVEST. Those are the agencies that are most commonly funding sewage projects.”
Ross said once the Township gets confirmation from those agencies, it would be up to the individual property owners to apply to the grant opportunities.
“Our job would be to inform them and to publicize that that option is out there,” Ross said. “We still need to confirm whether the option is out there.”