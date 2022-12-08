WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors unanimously approved an investment-grade audit by Schneider Electric on Wednesday to determine how the township can save money at its recreation complex and S&T Bank Arena.

For the audit, which will come at no cost to the township, Schneider Electric will send its engineers into the recreation complex and S&T Arena to determine what services it can provide to save the township money, according to township recreation director Ryan Shaffer.