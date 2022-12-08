White Township supervisors unanimously approved an investment-grade audit by Schneider Electric on Wednesday to determine how the township can save money at its recreation complex and S&T Bank Arena.
For the audit, which will come at no cost to the township, Schneider Electric will send its engineers into the recreation complex and S&T Arena to determine what services it can provide to save the township money, according to township recreation director Ryan Shaffer.
“We sent an RFQ, request for qualifications, to several design-build firms,” Shaffer said. “(Schneider Electric) was the only one to submit a proposal.”
The energy company will look at the facilities’ lights, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration control system and more to ascertain any unnecessary costs or building features that could be changed to increase energy savings.
After conducting the investment-grade audit, Schneider will offer its services to reduce energy costs, such as lighting, heating and/or refrigeration costs, and the township will decide whether to employ the energy company for some, all or none of its proposed services.
Also Wednesday, township manager Chris Anderson gave some updates on an amendment to the township’s dangerous structures ordinance that has been in the works since August 2021. Supervisors voted to advertise a draft version of the amendment during an October board meeting.
“(We) have an ordinance that has been prepared in draft form that would add terms to Chapter 175, nuisances, to include dangerous structures, which shall mean, but (is) not limited to, residences, dwellings, garages, sheds, barns, commercial/industrial buildings, wells, cisterns, tanks, swimming pools, hot tubs and fences,” Anderson said during the October 26 supervisors meeting.
Since October’s supervisor meeting, the amended ordinance has been open for public comments. Anderson said the ordinance received only a few public comments and that he plans to provide the draft amendment at the township’s Dec. 21 meeting so supervisors can move to advertise the amendment for adoption.
“The next step would be to present a drafted ordinance form that would be (ready) for adoption,” Anderson said. “Once we have that in ordinance form and we advertise it in a newspaper for adoption, (public comments) will close.”
Anderson said the proposed amendment to the dangerous structures ordinance will likely be ready to adopt by the second supervisors meeting in January.
In other news Wednesday, supervisors discussed a number of other items, including:
• Indiana Area School District (IASD) sent White Township supervisors a letter indicating the district’s intent to enter into a cooperative police service agreement with the Indiana Borough Police Department (IBPD) to offer police services in its White Township school buildings. IASD plans to discuss and ratify the agreement with IBPD on Jan. 9, 2023, at its regular board meeting.
“Currently, White Township, including our buildings within White Township, are not served by a municipal police department while our other school buildings are served by the IBPD,” the letter read. “Our vision is to build a coordinated, sustainable, long-term school safety platform, enhancing the partnership that already exists between IASD and IBPD ... as authorized by Senate Bill 1194 of 2013.”
• Supervisors unanimously approved a letter of support by the White Township Municipal Authority to seek grant funding for community pump station and force main system improvements at the Pleasant View Avenue pump station. The grant application is through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) H2O PA Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Projects program.
• Supervisors unanimously approved a letter of support by the White Township Municipal Authority to seek grant funding to repair a deteriorating sewer interceptor along Indian Springs Road. The grant would go toward repairing 800 feet of sewer line that could “collapse at any minute,” according to Anderson. The grant application is through the DCED ARPA PA Small Water and Sewer Program.
• White Township filed its 2023 insurance renewals for property and liability insurance as well as workers’ compensation with PennPRIME Insurance Trust. Anderson said the township received few workers’ compensation claims this year, allowing the township to build up membership credits and increase savings.
• White Township had a decrease in building permits this year, having issued 113 as of Wednesday. Anderson said the township usually issues around 150 building permits by this time of year but has seen a steady decrease since 2018. As a result, the township has collected around $90,000 in building permit fees this year, a drop from the $150,000-250,000 the township typically collects annually, according to Anderson.
“(The building permits issued) have all been (for) small projects, so the fees we’ve received over the last year are significantly lower than years dating back before 2018,” Anderson said. “We don’t have a real estate tax, so we operate under earned income, some of the real estate transfer taxes, and then we utilize other items like our sewage fees and our building permit fees to keep the operations of the township moving along, and when we have kind of a downfall in permit fees, we have to look at other ways to make that money up or look at ways to potentially cut some costs.”